Optimist
Raelin Miller, freshman forward from Winter Park, Florida, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Gallery: Women’s Soccer ties against North Texas in the fifth tie of the season

Women’s Soccer went up against the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday, managing to hold on to a 0-0 tie. The team is set to face off in another home game this Thursday against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m..

