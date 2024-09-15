Raelin Miller, freshman forward from Winter Park, Florida, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Gallery: Women’s Soccer ties against North Texas in the fifth tie of the season September 15, 2024 by Steven Infante Leave a Comment Women’s Soccer went up against the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday, managing to hold on to a 0-0 tie. The team is set to face off in another home game this Thursday against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m.. Raelin Miller, freshman forward from Winter Park, Florida, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Georgia Guenther, junior defender from Plano, kicks the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Gracie Kelly, freshman defender from Carona, California, dribbles the ball around her defender. (Photo by Steven Infante) Raegan Hollis, freshman forward from Wylie, attempts to get past a North Texas defender. (Photo by Steven Infante) Gracie Kelly, freshman defender from Carona, California, hits the ball downfield. (Photo by Steven Infante) Chayse Thorn, senior forward from Rowlett, hits the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Hannah Martin, senior midfielder from Clovis, California, defends against a North Texas Player. (Photo by Steven Infante) Hannah Martin, senior midfielder from Clovis, California, kicks the ball downfield at soccer game. (Photo by Steven Infante) Taylor Sarver, senior midfielder from Medford, Oregon, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Taylor Sarver, senior midfielder from Medford, Oregon, faces off against her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Georgia Guenther, junior defender from Plano, dribbles the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Hannah Martin, senior midfielder from Clovis, California, kicks the ball downfield. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.