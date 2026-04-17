Gallery: Softball falls to UNT in home game

Softball fell to the University of North Texas 9-7 on Wednesday at Poly Wells Field. The two teams faced a weather delay that pushed the game time back an additional hour and a half. The Wildcats scored in the second, sixth and seventh innings to bring their total to seven runs. Kyana Lipardo hit a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in three runs. The team will travel to Utah to face Southern Utah beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.