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Emerson Meggers, junior infielder from Vacaville, California, swings in her last at-bat. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)

Gallery: Softball falls to UNT in home game

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Softball fell to the University of North Texas 9-7 on Wednesday at Poly Wells Field. The two teams faced a weather delay that pushed the game time back an additional hour and a half. The Wildcats scored in the second, sixth and seventh innings to bring their total to seven runs. Kyana Lipardo hit a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in three runs. The team will travel to Utah to face Southern Utah beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

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