Planning starts for future of former Mabee Hall, other upcoming projects

The new Mabee Hall, formerly known as Sikes, has been open for about three weeks, and plans for the old building are still being considered.

“For the last five years, we’ve been planning on what you now see as a freshman village,” said Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations. “The existing Mabee Hall is no longer a residence hall, and the plans are for us to push it over at some point in the next several years.”

The fall semester will be used to plan what long-term facility will be built in place of the building, but there is no specific time frame. Campbell said the building is ‘structurally sound’ and will remain unoccupied.

As for other projects, renovations are still being made to the ACU Crutcher Scott Baseball Field Stadium, and a new Kojie Park is still in the design and fundraising phase. Campbell said one long-term project includes implementing lighting upgrades across campus over the next several years.

“We have kind of a fluorescent light or incandescent light,” Campbell said. “We’re changing those out to LED lights that work. At the moment, we’re doing the Bible building, and later this semester, we’ll be shifting over to the library and the Campus Center.”

Campbell said there are no plans for any major facilities right now.