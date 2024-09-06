Relentless Johnson seals leadership role with Tech performance

For running back Isaiah Johnson, Saturday night’s game against Texas Tech was more than just a matchup. It was a homecoming.

Although he never attended Texas Tech, the Lubbock native returned to his hometown and delivered a standout performance, scoring three touchdowns in a hard-fought 52-51 overtime loss to the Red Raiders.

Despite the final score, Johnson’s efforts made the night unforgettable for many ACU fans.

“I think the O-line was really clicking,” Johnson said, reflecting on his performance. “That made my job a lot easier. Just having that will to get into the end zone back in my hometown meant a lot.”

After Johnson’s performance in Saturday’s game against Tech, Head Coach Keith Patterson described Johnson as the team’s “bowling ball of butcher knives,” referencing his relentless and effective play.

However, this game was not anything more than any other game on the schedule for Johnson, he said.

“Honestly, it just felt like another game,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for a while. I didn’t let the hype get to my head.”

Carrying the team in the red zone

Johnson’s touchdowns came in crucial moments for the Wildcats. His efforts were crucial to ACU getting out of a first-quarter 22-7 hole.

He had a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 32-21. And in the fourth quarter, he scored again, this from five yards out, tying the game at 42-42.

His final score, a 1-yard plunge in overtime, brought Abilene within a point of tying Texas Tech, just needing an extra point kick. However, the Wildcats’ failed two-point conversion sealed their loss.

“You’ve got to have that mindset to get in the end zone, especially in the red zone,” Johnson said. “This is my last year, so why not go out with a bang?”

Learning from failure

While Johnson’s extraordinary night wasn’t enough to secure a victory, he wasn’t discouraged by the outcome. Instead, he focused on the lessons learned from adversity.

“I’m really familiar with failure,” Johnson said. “But I think it’s something you can learn from, not let it be an obstacle but an opportunity. That’s a big thing we learned and apply to everyday life now.”

This type of mindset is why Johnson has been a vocal leader for the Wildcats as they begin the season. His leadership has been pivotal for ACU this season, and his performance on Saturday night only reinforced his role as the team’s heartbeat.

“Personally, just being a leader for the Wildcats is important,” Johnson said. “We’re here to win. We’re not here to joke around anymore. We’re serious about this.”