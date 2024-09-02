Saturday wreck in Lubbock sent four to hospital

An ACU football bus was hit by another driver Saturday after the game against Texas Tech University in Lubbock. (Photo courtesy of Josiah Fogle)

The ACU linebackers coach and the charter bus driver spent two nights in the hospital and are expected to be released Monday after an ACU Football bus was hit by another driver Saturday at Texas Tech University.

Linebackers Coach Conor Dubin was evaluated for a suspected concussion and bus driver Darryl Kelley was evaluated for broken ribs. Both were cleared.

Head Coach Keith Patterson and Sam Mason Jr., a redshirt sophomore from Covina, California, were also transported to the hospital Saturday and released.

The accident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway Frontage Road and University Avenue when the driver disregarded a traffic direction and hit the front of the bus. This led the bus to collide with another vehicle.

A 19-year-old, Parker Young, was charged with a DWI and taken to Lubbock County Detention Center.

A student manager for the team, Brighton Ketcher, said the crash threw himself, Defensive Assistant Eddie Easterday Jr., Associate Head Coach Nick Holt and Dubin across the aisles. Items such as binders and clipboards were thrown around as well as Easterday’s computer, which was smashed in the collision.

“Immediately, Colt Cooper and a few other of the D-lineman jumped over rows of seats in order to get to [Coach Holt],” Ketcher, a sophomore mathematics major from Ingram, said. “They also helped Coach Dubin too, both of whom were knocked unconscious.”

Once paramedics arrived, Ketcher said the remaining players and staff were evacuated from the bus, which had a gas leak. Police then conducted a headcount and they were divided into three other buses.

“We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care,” a statement by ACU Athletics said.