‘This is why you play’: Football to take on #4 Idaho

Hot off a game-winning field goal against the University of Northern Colorado, the Wildcats will welcome the No. 4 ranked Idaho Vandals to Abilene this weekend.

The Vandals enter week four with a 2-1 record after losing in a close game to Oregon University in week one, followed by a huge win against Wyoming and a dominant performance against the University of Albany, winning 41-13.

The Wildcats had their closest game of the season last week, beating Northern Colorado on a last-second field goal from 54 yards away off the foot of Ritse Vaes.

The Wildcats’ week four matchup with the Vandals will be the first-ever matchup between the schools. A win would also extend their winning streak to three games, a program-best under Coach Patterson.

Their third straight win will not come easy, Idaho plays a tough and disciplined brand of football that the Wildcats will need to match.

“They’re tough, hard-nosed, play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Head Coach Keith Patterson said during his press conference on Monday.

Patterson also said he was looking forward to the game and the opportunity to play host to a nationally ranked opponent, something the Wildcats have not done since hosting The University of Incarnate Word in week three last year.

After a slower week against UNC, Offensive Coordinator Rick Bowie said executing and playing to the standard they hold themselves to will help the offense get back on track.

“Just gotta execute,” Bowie said. “It’s Div. I football, so you better bring it every week.”

The Vandals’ defense has stood out, only allowing 16 points per game despite playing two FBS programs in the first three weeks. Despite the tough matchup, Bowie is excited and thinks his players look forward to these kinds of games more than others.

“Yeah, they’re a really good defense,” said Bowie. “This is why you play, you want to play college football for games like this. The competitor in you likes going up against the best. I know our guys feel that way. I’m pretty excited to see where we stack up.”

Bowie also said Idaho has a defense that has been “lights out” in most of the key areas. The Vandals held Oregon to just 24 points, a mark that says something against a team that is expected to be around for the FBS playoffs.

Starting quarterback Maverick McIvor has had an impressive start to the season, throwing for 1032 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 65% completion percentage. Coach Bowie attributed those remarkable numbers to Maverick’s work ethic and preparation.

“Preparation. It all comes down to how much he prepares,” Bowie said. “We talk a lot in the quarterback room and offensively about how you can really achieve whatever you want. It’s the quantity of preparation that goes in, that’s the key.”

Bowie said he sees little value in predicting what kind of a game it will be and how that may favor each team. He said those kinds of things are hard to predict, and it is about making adjustments along the way.

A huge factor in the Wildcats success has been their running backs. Isaiah Johnson had a three-touchdown performance in week one, and Sam Hicks had a huge game against Northern Colorado, finding the end zone once through the air on a pass from McIvor and once on the ground on a 65-yard touchdown run.

“He’s really done a lot for us in the backfield and on the perimeter,” said Bowie. “Sam practices so hard… he attacks every single practice like it’s really important to him and that level of intensity is why I think you see the success that he has.”

Bowie also said Hicks’ intensity in practice elevates the rest of the teams’ running backs.

“Any time competition is around, you’re going to elevate those around you.” Said Bowie. “I think we realize that everybody wants to continue to compete and increase their role.”

Wide Reciever Blayne Taylor had a quiet game two weeks ago against the University of West Georgia but bounced back well against UNC.

“Blayne affects the game in so many ways. If Blayne isn’t Blayne, then you don’t see a lot of the success that other people are having.” Said Bowie. “He’s playing like the captain that he is for us and obviously he’s a center point of who we are offensively.”

Bowie said while statistics can explain a lot in the game of football, the only stat that matters is the number in the win column.

The offense will have to do the small things right against the Vandals this weekend. Patterson said limiting big plays will help the Wildcats defensively, and Bowie also has a key for the offense to be successful this weekend.

“I think we’ve got to be really good in the red area, scoring touchdowns in the red zone,” Bowie said. “We’ve got to be really really good on third down. It’s a defense that’s been really good at holding people on third down.”

The game against Idaho is not only a big game for the team but for the fans and the ACU community as well.

“Players come to ACU to play big Div. I football games like this,” said Bowie. “You hope that the student body does as well. That stuff really affects players.”

“We appreciate any support we can get,” said Bowie. “It has a direct outcome to the game, if you can have an atmosphere that’s pretty beneficial, it’s a big help.”