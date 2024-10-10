ACU takes #10 ranking to North Alabama

The Wildcats are looking to stack their momentum against North Alabama University in Florence, Alabama, hot off a 41-34 win against the #5 University of Central Arkansas last week.

The Wildcats were able to get an early lead and build on it as the game went on, something they will need to continue to do through conference play. Slow starts cost the team against Texas Tech University and the University of Idaho, the team’s two losses so far this season.

Despite North Alabama’s 2-5 record, both of their wins have come against United Athletic Conference opponents after beating the University of West Georgia 25-16 and showcasing their offensive capabilities in a 60-14 win against Utah Tech.

“They’re athletic on both sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Keith Patterson. “They’re very multiple formation-wise, and that’s something we have to have a simple game plan against.”

Since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, T.J. Smith has carried the team to a 2-0 record.

The Lions had thrown nine interceptions in their first five games which led to a 0-5 record. During their fifth loss, they made the transition to redshirt senior quarterback Smith.

He will enter the game against ACU with 527 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 154 quarterback rating.

Ahead of the game, Patterson said the team has continued to take a one-game approach and looked for ways to get better as they go through the season.

“If we can just eliminate the explosive plays and the lapses in coverage, we have a chance to be a really good defense,” Patterson said.

The team has given up several such plays in recent weeks, including two rushes over 50 yards against the University of Central Arkansas and three plays longer than 40 yards against the University of Idaho three weeks ago.

Patterson said his players are looking to continue their success in the red zone this weekend, saying the offense is scoring about 87% of the available points. Patterson also said the defense has been able to get stops in the red zone, forcing opponents to kick field goals on 13 of 26 trips to the red zone. Third downs will also be important for Patterson’s squad as it has allowed conversions only 38% of the time, getting off the field about 62% of the time as a defense.

“If we can push that number closer to 70, we’ll be a top third down defense in the country,” Patterson said.