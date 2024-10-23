Announcement error leads to switch in Homecoming parade winners

Members of Ko Jo Kai take off for Neverland in the Homecoming Parade. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Homecoming parade winners and runner-ups were switched to correct a communication error that led to incorrect rankings being announced in the third quarter of the Homecoming game on Saturday. Students received an email on Sunday from April Young, assistant Director of Alumni and University Relations, which notified them of the change.

Young said the mix-up was a “human error.” When reporting the information to the athletics department, their team put the first name place in the second place spot and vice versa. The error affected all divisions.

“This event is such a fun part of Homecoming weekend and we are so thankful for everyone’s participation,” Young said. “Because of this, it was important to notify the students of the error. Our student community should know there was a mistake and who the winner was.”

The official results are below.

Fraternities:

Gamma Sigma Phi Trojans

Sororities:

Sigma Theta Chi Ko Jo Kai

Student Organizations:

International Students Association Hispanos Unidos

The first-place Greek Life organizations will receive $500 for their philanthropy organizations and $500 for their clubs. Runner-ups will receive $250.