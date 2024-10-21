Gallery: Women’s Soccer ties against Southern Utah in the seventh tie of the season

Georgia Guenther, junior defender from Plano, and Emma Nylund, junior midfielder from San Antonio, work together to keep the ball away from the opposing team. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Women’s Soccer went up against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday night, managing to hold on to a 1-1 tie. The team is set to face off against Tarleton State at Stephenville on Saturday at 7 p.m..