Gallery: Women’s Soccer ties against Southern Utah in the seventh tie of the season

Women’s Soccer went up against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday night, managing to hold on to a 1-1 tie. The team is set to face off against Tarleton State at Stephenville on Saturday at 7 p.m..
Georgia Guenther, junior defender from Plano, and Emma Nylund, junior midfielder from San Antonio, work together to keep the ball away from the opposing team. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Amelia Leggett, junior forward from Wylie, battles a Southern Utah player for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Malia Cerdon, senior midfielder from Pico River, California, battles her opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Macie Stephens, senior defender from Springfield, Missouri, passes the ball to her teammate. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Gracie Kelly, freshmen defender from Corona, California, lines up her shot on the goal. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Macie Stephens, senior defender from Springfield, Missouri, jumps into air to hit a header. (Photo by Steven Infante)
McCarly Holloman, junior defender from Midland, tosses the ball back into play. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Macie Stephens, senior defender from Springfield, Missouri, begins to kick the ball past the opposing player. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Malia Cerdon, senior midfielder from Helotes, attempts to keep possession of the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Chayse Thorn, senior forward from Rowlett, runs after ball to steal it from an opposing player. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Georgia Guenther, junior defender from Plano chases after a Southern Utah player. (Photo by Steven Infante)
