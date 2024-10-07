Record-breaking performance leads the charge against the Bears

In a high-powered offensive matchup, the Wildcats defeated the No. 5 Bears from the University of Central Arkansas 41-34 on Saturday afternoon.

Maverick McIvor, graduate quarterback from San Angelo, threw for 360 yards and moved up in the ranks of all-time statistics.

McIvor moved from 10th to eighth in career passing yards while at ACU and is now in sole possession of fifth place for passing touchdowns.

He threw for 260 yards in the first half, 120 of which went to Nehemiah Martinez I, senior wide receiver from Lubbock. Seven other receivers split the remaining 140 yards.

Throughout the game, McIvor threw five touchdown passes, which is a new career high.

Head Coach Keith Patterson said McIvor’s success stemmed from the strong offensive line in Saturday’s game.

“Congratulate the offensive line,” Patterson said. “I don’t think they gave up a sack today.”

The Wildcats had to prepare their defense for a strong run game from the Bears. Central Arkansas’ ShunDerrick Powell entered the game with 810 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Powell added 155 yards to this total in Saturday’s game, with 62- and 51-yard rushes that ended in touchdowns.

Patterson said he was thankful for his defense and the way they excelled against Powell, with the exception of the two explosive touchdown carries.

“In all my years of coaching, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guy that could just absolutely, from anywhere on the field, just go the distance like he can,” Patterson said.

ACU’s Jameer Dudley and UCA’s TaMuarion Wilson were ejected from the game for targeting. Both calls came in the second quarter, along with a third review for targeting that was unsuccessful.

The Wildcats had a comfortable lead until UCA made it a one-score game with 1:38 remaining in the game.

ACU’s offense went three-and-out on their final drive of the game, leaving 1:11 on the clock for the Bears to try and win the game.

However, Will Shaffer, graduate linebacker from Tempe, Arizona, intercepted the Bears’ pass attempt on second down to seal the win for the Wildcats.

“When he threw the ball, I was just like, ‘This is mine. I’ve got to have this one,'” Shaffer said. “And then being able to celebrate with my teammates, it takes me back to my youth ball days and having fun playing.”