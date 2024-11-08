Football looks to tackle the defending UAC champions

Football will take on the reigning United Athletic Conference champions on Saturday after winning their final home game last weekend against Southern Utah University.

After a 28-25 victory in the teams’ final home game, football will look to add another conference win to their resume as they play the first of two remaining games inside the UAC.

Despite the close final score last weekend, Head Coach Keith Patterson highlighted the way his team started the game, scoring 21 points early and only giving up three points and 100 yards in the first half.

“I liked the way we came out and started the game on both sides of the ball,” Patterson said. The offense scored on its opening three drives and did not surrender the lead at any point throughout the game.

After the team’s final home game, Patterson said he has been pleased with how the Wildcats have performed at home this year. They won four of their five home games, with the only loss coming to the No. 4-ranked University of Idaho.

“I’m very proud of our players and our staff,” he said. “We’ve positioned ourselves to be in control of our own destiny.”

Austin Peay State University has struggled this season after winning the UAC last year. The Governors sit at 4-5 (3-3) after last week’s win on the road against the University of North Alabama.

First-year Head Coach Jeff Faris took control of the Governors after the departure of four-year head coach Scotty Walden after the 2023 season.

Under Faris, the Governors are scoring just over 21 points per game while allowing 27 to their opponents. This bodes well for a Wildcat offense scoring over 35 points per game.

Patterson believes that this offensive trend could present a significant advantage for his team if they can get ahead early.

“It’s important to jump out and make them play from behind,” Patterson said. “That will force them out of a game where they can get into a drop-back passing game.”

APSU sophomore receiver Jaden Barnes is hot off a career day, posting a 12/241/3 stat line against the Bears last weekend. Coach Patterson acknowledged Barnes’ abilities, calling him a ‘playmaker’ and laying out the plan for stopping him this weekend.

“You’ve just got to set the backstop on him,” Patterson said. “You’ve got to keep him inside and in front. He’s explosive and his quarterback does a nice job of getting him the football.”

Patterson said he is looking for the Wildcats to play consistent football and to win on third downs this weekend.

“Their offense is converting 39% on third down, we have to win that battle,” he said.

Both teams will enter their tenth game of the season with a minus-one turnover differential, something Patterson is looking to capitalize on as well.

“This weekend is another opportunity to get another conference win,” Patterson said. “They’re the defending UAC champions, they’re very talented and it’s going to take our best effort.”