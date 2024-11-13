Rushing begins as Wildcats search for community in Greek Life

Rushing season is starting to take off as Wildcats dream about the Greek life they hope to join. Two events, Fraternity Coffees and Sorority Teas have already taken place as an opportunity for potential new members (PNMs) to start learning about the Greek life that ACU has to offer.

Robin McPherson is the coordinator for Greek Life. She said to participate in the rushing process, PNMs had to attend one of the four informational meetings and register using the Compass app.

“No new rules for rushing,” McPherson said. “We are using a different platform. We are using Compass, powered by Suitable, in order to register to rush and join and to check in and scan for attendance credit at all Greek Life events.”

Open rushes round one will take place from Nov. 21 – 23, and open rushes round two will take place from Dec. 1 – 2. Invitational rushes round three and four will start in Jan. taking place on Jan. 11 – 12 and Jan. 16 – 18. PNMs need to attend all four rushing events and scan the QR code through their compass app to get credit for attending.

Kennedy Steward, president of The Women of GATA and senior psychology major from Dallas, said her club strives to welcome all women who are looking for a community at ACU.

“We have two open rushes this year: GATAs Just Want to Have Fun is on Nov. 21 at 5 pm. in the Hunter Welcome Center and GATA Garden Party is Dec. 1 at 1 pm in the Quad. We have two invitational rushes: Gilmore GATA is on Jan. 11, ‘25 at 5 pm at Seven and One Books and PJs and Pearls is on Jan. 17, ‘25 at 7 pm and the location is to be decided.”

Each of the organizations will choose their new member cap size for this year. The cap sizes for this year are as follows:



Delta Theta – 50

GATA – 45

Ko Jo Kai – 65

Omicron Xi Chi – 50

Sigma Theta Chi – 50

Tri Kappa Gamma – 65

Zeta Phi Alpha – 40

Frater Sodalis – 43

Galaxy – 35

Gamma Sigma Phi – 40

Nu Kappa Psi – 15

Sub T-16 – 23

Trojans – 15

McPherson said if these numbers change, the PNMs will be notified.

“If the organizations choose to make any changes in the number of new members they will take for this rushing and joining season, we will be transparent with all the PNMs as well as the other organizations to let them know what those changes are as soon as we are provided that information.”

Before bids are announced, all PNMs must complete an online hazing prevention training. Once complete, PNMs can accept bids on Jan. 24, ‘25 at 5:30 pm for men and 6 pm for women. Bid day will take place on Jan. 25, ‘25 from either 2 – 9 pm or 3 – 10 pm. The two-week new member orientation process is from Jan. 26 – Feb. 9, ‘25.

Steward hopes all PNMs who are looking for community will go into the rushing process with an open mind.

“All [clubs] offer the opportunity to be a part of a community at ACU,” Steward said. “I would also encourage these [PNMs] to create connections with multiple [clubs] and be willing to say “yes” to a [club] that may not be their top choice.”