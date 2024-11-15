SGA to hold annual Litmas celebration with new features

The tree at the Gata Fountain is lit during Litmas. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

The Student Government Association will put on its annual tree-lighting Christmas celebration, Litmas, on Sunday. Starting at 7 p.m., students will be able to line up for free food and free mugs.

This year, SGA collaborated with the Campus Activities Board to bring in an artificial ice skating rink, which will be between the old GATA Fountain and the Campus Center. Skates will be available for students to use.

“I’m really excited for the ice skating rink because that’s something new this year, and I think that it’ll just be a fun atmosphere,” said Ashley Beckner, SGA Chief of Staff.

At 8 p.m., the heart of Litmas will begin with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. SGA President Josh Springer will introduce the event alongside the CAB president and invite SGA Treasurer Tyler Gaylor to share a brief scripture and prayer before the countdown to the tree lighting.

After the tree-lighting, music will be provided by country singer Curtis Grimes, who will perform with his band.

“Last year, we had a bigger artist than this year, so we’re excited for the change in pace and the kind of intimacy it’s going to provide,” said Springer, senior financial management major from Helotes.

The evening will also feature food trucks, with the first 400 students receiving free food. A variety of vendors will be available, with some offering dessert options for up to 200 students, while the others will serve free food for the first 100 students.

Springer said this year’s event will feature 330 free mugs for students, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students can use their new mug to fill up at the self-serve hot chocolate bar.

“I love the hot chocolate bar, Springer said. “I love getting to see students come up and interact with us. I think it’s so cool to see that community built over something so small.”

The planning for Litmas started as far back as the summer. In collaboration with CAB and the Office of Student Life, the team worked to bring the ice skating rink and other new elements to fruition.

“I love Litmas, and I think it’s a really awesome thing for the entire student body to get ready for Christmas before everybody leaves for Thanksgiving,” said Beckner, senior marketing major from Peoria, Arizona.