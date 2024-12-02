Outstanding defense gives Wildcats shutout in first FCS playoff victory

When they hosted Northern Arizona University on Saturday, the Wildcats shut out the Lumberjacks 24-0 with a strong defensive effort.

The team’s first trip to the postseason in Div. I required the same preparation and process used throughout the season.

“It’s the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve been practicing during Thanksgiving,” Patterson said. “I thought they did a really good job of managing all that because that can become a distraction a little bit if you let it.”

This task was made even harder throughout the week because it was unclear who the team’s quarterback would be. Maverick McIvor, graduate quarterback from San Angelo, did not play in the second half against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 23 because of an undisclosed injury and remained out for the game against NAU.

Carson Haggard, sophomore quarterback from Miami, stepped into the starting position and played it well. In his first career start, Haggard threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Aside from the interceptions, Haggard only had three incompletions.

Kaghen Roach, senior defensive lineman from Celina, knew the defense would have to play a bigger role with McIvor out.

“We took it upon ourselves that it was going to come down to a defensive game overall,” Roach said. “That’s football. KP stresses it every week, how important it is for defense to step up. But we had faith in Carson. We’ve seen him work his tail off all week.”

Roach recorded six tackles in the game, four of which were solo and had 1.5 sacks. Will Shaffer, senior linebacker from Tempe, Arizona, and Jerry Lawson, sophomore defensive lineman from Breckenridge, each recorded seven tackles.

Sam Hicks, senior running back from Fort Worth, led the rushing efforts on offense. He had a combined 235 yards with 171 rushing and 64 receiving. One of Hicks’ rushes was 53 yards and resulted in a touchdown for the Wildcats.

“Once the offense starts working, it’s like a machine,” Hicks said. “I already knew the mindset was to just work harder.”

The Wildcats will continue their push for the FCS championship next week when they travel to Fargo, North Dakota, and take on North Dakota State University on Saturday at 2 p.m.