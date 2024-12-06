Rising Scholars applications open to high school students

Early applications for the Rising Scholars program are now open and will remain available to high school sophomores and juniors until March 1, 2025.

The Rising Scholars program allows high school students to experience college life before their first semester. Students can apply to study abroad or live on campus for a week while earning a college credit.

During the weeklong program, students attend classes, eat at the Bean, participate in intramurals, attend a night of worship, and explore downtown Abilene.

Rachel Goodman, executive director of Rising Scholars, said the program helps students decide if they want to attend ACU and eases their transition to college.

The program also allows professors to teach classes they may not typically get to teach.

Last summer, for example, there was a class titled “Marketing According to Taylor Swift.” Randy Brewer, the producer of one of her music videos, gave a guest lecture and brought along his VMA award.

She said the best part of the program is seeing the community students build. Students had a Rising Scholars reunion this fall and reconnected with one another.

“It was just so special watching them all be so excited to see their friends,” Goodman said. “You make really special connections when you’re in an airport with someone for 24 hours.”

She added that after just one week, she sees significant personal growth in students.

“Personal growth is the thing that we see the most both on campus and abroad,” Goodman said. “We see the amount of confidence and independence that grows in a student between the beginning of the week and the end of the week.”

More information on what the program offers is listed below.

Study abroad:

Cost: $3,200 – includes course fees, airfare, lodging, excursions, daily breakfast, a few group meals and travel medical insurance.

June 14-21, 2025 — Oxford and London, England

Department of Art+Design: Capturing the Magic of England with Mobile Photography. Faculty: Dr. Trey Shirley.

June 14-21, 2025 — Florence and Milan, Italy

College of Business Administration: Marketing of Italian Art, Food and Fashion. Faculty: Dr. Jennifer Golden.

July 19-26, 2025 — Leipzig, Germany and Prague, Czechia

Department of Psychology: Changing the World: The Psychology of Resistance. Faculty: Dr. Richard Beck.

July 19-26, 2025 — Oxford and London, England

Department of Language and Literature: Eating, Reading, and Exploring in Contemporary England. Faculty: Dr. Todd Womble.

On campus:

July 13-19, 2025 — Abilene, TX (On-Campus)

Cost: $1,000 – includes course fees for one hour credit, lodging, all meals, group excursions, and activities.

Classes offered:

Department of Agriculture and Environmental Science: Caring for Livestock through God’s Commandments. Faculty: Caleta Willis.

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry: Detecting DNA. Faculty: Dr. Autumn Sutherlin

School of Nursing: Exploring Allied Healthcare Professions: Integrating Practice and Faith. Faculty: Corissa Parris, MSN, RN.

Department of Engineering and Physics: Innovative Engineering. Faculty: Dr. Tim Kennedy and Dr. Darby Hewitt.

Department of Engineering and Physics: Introduction to Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing. Faculty: Dr. Jim Drachenberg.

School of Information Technology: Roblox Game Lab: Build, Design, Play. Faculty: Dr. Brian Burton and Rich Tanner.

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication: Sports Media in the Studio. Faculty: Hutton Harris.

Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry: Thinking Morally: An Introduction to Ethics. Faculty: Dr. Vic McCracken

Department of Art + Design: Visual Design and Creativity. Faculty: Nil Santana

Department of Theatre: Wildcat Stars Under the Spotlight. Faculty: Dawne Swearingen-Meeks

Department of Language and Literature: World War Writers. Faculty: Dr. Cole Bennett.

Important Dates for 2025 Rising Scholars Applications:

November 1, 2024: Application opens.

January 15, 2025: Early Application Deadline.

February 1, 2025: Early Application student contract and $500 payment due.

March 1, 2025: Regular Application Deadline.

March 15, 2025: Regular Application student contract and $500 payment due.

April 1, 2025: Waitlist students notified if space is available.

Click this link to find out more information and how to apply.