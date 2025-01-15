Greek Life prepares for invitational rushes, new member orientation

Greek Life began the spring semester with the first round of invitational rushes, which finished Tuesday night.

Potential new members are required to fill out their club rankings using the Suitable app before noon on Wednesday. According to an email from Robin McPherson, senior coordinator of fraternities and sororities, late submissions will not be accepted.

The email, sent to all PNMs, listed the schedule for the final round of invitational rushes, but it did not say when the invitations would be sent.

Fraternity schedule:

Thursday 5-6:30 p.m. – Galaxy 7-8:30 p.m. – Trojans 9-10:30 p.m. – Nu Kappa Psi



Friday 5-6:30 p.m. – Sub T-16 7-8:30 p.m. – Frater Sodalis



Saturday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Gamma Sigma Phi



Sorority schedule:

Thursday 5-6:30 p.m. – Ko Jo Kai 7-8:30 p.m. – Zeta Phi Alpha 9-10:30 p.m. – Sigma Theta Chi

Friday 5-6:30 p.m. – Tri Kappa Gamma 7-8:30 p.m. – GATA

Saturday 9-10:30 a.m. – Delta Theta 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Omicron Xi Chi



After attending the rushes students will have a final opportunity to rank their preferred organizations. The ranking will open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and close at noon on Monday.

On Jan. 24, students will receive an email explaining how to accept their bid. Bid day will take place the following day, Jan. 25, from 2-9 p.m. or 3-10 p.m. If a PNM does not match with their first choice, a “snap bid” could potentially be offered from a different organization.

To be eligible to participate in new member orientation from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9, PNMs must complete an online course for hazing awareness and prevention by noon on Jan. 25.

McPherson was not available for more information when contacted by The Optimist.