SGA adds new Senate members, prepares for spring semester

The Student Government Association’s first senate meeting for the spring semester took place Wednesday. During the meeting, the SGA passed two resolutions, voted in two new senate members, and promoted two junior class officers.

Senator Zeke Whisenhunt, senior engineering major from Greenbrier Arkansas, presented the resolution to petition the Office of Spiritual Life to provide weekly emails informing the campus body of upcoming chapel events, with details on who is speaking. This resolution passed with 100% votes from the Senate.

Senator Wyatt Crum, junior psychology major from Hobbs, New Mexico, presented the resolution to petition for a printer in the Mabee Business Building. This resolution passed with 97%.

“I’m really excited about the two resolutions that were passed today,” said SGA Vice President Athena Triantopoulos, senior advertising and public relations major from Las Vegas. “Because it’s kind of silly that the business building doesn’t have a printer available for students. I feel like that’s just an inconvenience at minimum.”

Along with the resolutions passed, two members were voted into the Senate. Rowan Dooldeniya, a sophomore political science major from Austin, previously served as a senator but stepped down to study abroad.

When SGA has new openings, previously served students can be voted back into the Senate.

Ethan Larrew, junior political science major from Berthoud, Colorado, was voted into the senate too.

The junior class officers had changes made because President Aidan Kluth, junior Bible and ministry major from Rochester, Minnesota, stepped down. Former Vice President, Kade Killion, junior accounting major from Abilene, was voted in as the new junior class president by the Senate.

Former Multicultural Representative Tommy Thomas, junior biology major from Abilene, was voted to take over the role of junior vice president.

SGA will also have other upcoming events such as Kindness Week, which will happen during the week of Valentine’s and SGA will provide roses, coffee, stickers and valentines to hand out.

The Olympics are also coming up, but the date is to be determined. SGA President Josh Springer said the games will include the typical Olympic events, such as track and field, and potentially some new events.

Greek Week will take place on the last Friday of classes, which includes a farmer’s market and a thrift event where seniors can sell their unwanted items to juniors and sophomores.

“My vision is for this to be like, a massive thrift event,” said Springer, senior financial management major from Helotes.

The goal is to make the thrift event strategic and beneficial for students moving into houses, he said.

Executive elections are tentatively scheduled for mid to late April, with campaigning starting after spring break.

SGA is also currently working on re-doing the senior gift. The new bleachers in Moody Coliseum were the original gift.

“[It] turned out to be not bleachers, they’re choir risers, and that wasn’t the vision we had for the senior gift,” Springer said.

The current plans for the gift are unknown, but it will be in the stadium at Crutcher Scott Field.