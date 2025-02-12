High-powered offense fuels women’s basketball to two bounce back wins

After falling to 2-5 in Western Athletic Conference play, the Wildcats needed to right the course despite sickness and injuries that caused them to lose four of their last five matchups.

The Wildcats played Utah Tech University and Southern Utah University last week and defeated both on strong shooting nights, averaging over 50% from the field between the two games.

The game against Utah Tech was the Wildcats’ best shooting performance of the season, with a 16-33 three-point performance.

These two wins came after a close loss to California Baptist University, another offensive game for the Wildcats, who scored 84 points but still lost. Head Coach Julie Goodenough said it was important to work on the defensive side of the ball while also keeping the offense at the same high level.

“We cannot let people just stand on the perimeter and shoot threes,” Goodenough said. “That’s what really hurt us against Cal Baptist. We let them get too many open looks and make 15 threes.”

The team has emphasized the defensive effort on the court this season, which was evident in the games against Utah Tech and SUU, when they tallied 14 and 13 steals, respectively.

Erin Woodson, sophomore guard from Richmond, Virginia, said she has always enjoyed the defensive side of the game.

“I think having a mindset that like we’re going to get after it on defense really fits me,” she said.

Woodson’s minutes have increased since injuries to Payton Hull, sophomore guard from Peaster, and Mia Rivers, graduate guard from College Station. Woodson has scored in double digits in her last three games, including a career-high on Jan. 30 against CBU, when she scored 23 points.

“I know my team needs me to do that,” she said. “I’m just taking the opportunity and playing with confidence, and I’m playing well so it’s working.”

Thursday’s game was the annual She Can Be game, which is meant to inspire young girls, especially those in sports, to do great things. Goodenough said the off-the-court characteristics are just as important as things learned on the court for the game.

“They learn about being responsible, being accountable, being gritty and tough, being selfless,” Goodenough said. “All great qualities that help you be an amazing human being right now and after they graduate and become adults.”