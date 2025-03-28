Four key basketball team members enter transfer portal

Dontrez Williams, freshman guard from Sikeston, Missouri, attempts to make his way past UTA's defense. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Four players on the men’s basketball team have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Monday, searching for a new school to play for next season.

Two longtime Wildcats entered their names in the portal – Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, and Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia. They posted on social media that they intend to enter the portal for their final years of eligibility. Bettiol averaged 9.4 PPG in his three seasons as a Wildcat. Madden played three seasons as a Wildcat, averaging 8.9 PPG.

Standout freshman Dontrez Williams, guard from Sikeston, Missouri, entered the transfer portal after averaging 5.8 PPG, enough to earn a spot on the Western Athletic Conference all-freshman team.

After two years at ACU, Nasir Degruy, junior guard from New Orleans, entered the portal as well. Degruy averaged 3.8 PPG in his time as a Wildcat.

Despite those departures, the team posted on its Instagram page Wednesday that several players would return: Quion Williams, Rich Smith, Yaniel Rivera, Christian Alston, Jack Sawyer, Bradyn Hubbard, Cade Hornecker and Ma’Shy Hill.

Williams led the team in scoring this season with 13.1 PPG, and Hubbard was third with 10.2 PPG.

As of Wednesday Joseph Venzant, senior guard from Midland, has not announced whether he will return to the team or enter the portal. Venzant played in only eight games after a season-ending shoulder injury.