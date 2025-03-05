From Oklahoma State to ACU: Quion Williams finds his home

For the Wildcats’ Quion Williams, the change in scenery from Oklahoma State University to ACU was more than just a move — it was a step toward finding a place to thrive.

Williams, a dynamically talented guard, originally chose OSU because he was comfortable playing for a Black coaching staff at a transformational period in his life when he thought it would be beneficial.

“I was playing for a Black head coach, and I was doing very well,” Williams, junior from Jonesboro, Arkansas, said. “With what was going on in the world, it was just the place to be for me.”

But after two seasons with the Cowboys, during which he started 28 of 32 games, averaged 7.5 points per game and led the team in rebounds per game and total steals, Williams decided to enter the transfer portal.

That’s when ACU’s coaching staff, namely Cameron Henderson and Ted Crass, resumed recruiting him, having pursued him since high school.

“As soon as I went into the portal, they recruited me heavily,” Williams said. “I felt like this was the perfect stepping stone for me.”

Since arriving at ACU, Williams has embraced the program’s culture and expectations. Head Coach Brette Tanner emphasized how significant his addition has been.

“The guys seeing him share the basketball and play the way he does has been really contagious,” Tanner said. “He comes with winning qualities.”

Williams expressed his appreciation for his head coach as well, crediting him for some of his success.

“We have a special relationship because he has high expectations for me, and I have high expectations for him,” Williams said. “We both want to win.”

Williams is currently guiding the Wildcats to a winning season, turning things around after a 9-13 start and becoming the team’s top scorer.

He credits his improvement to more consistency down the stretch, including a demanding pregame routine and a dedication to daily growth.

“Getting up, exercising before and after practice, going in at late nights, being coachable and watching film – that’s how I’ve been more consistent,” he said.

And this ACU journey has been more than just hoops for Williams. ACU has provided him with a sense of community and spirituality.

“This is the first school I’ve attended where we praise God this much,” Williams said. “It’s helped me open up more to God, and that’s special.”

As the Wildcats prepare for the final stretch of the season against the top teams in the conference, including Utah Valley University and Grand Canyon University, Williams says he and the team are ready.

“I don’t want to get too big-headed about what’s to come, but I can say good team basketball is ahead,” Williams said.

Williams also says the fans should be ready for more to come, honing in on the team’s foundational principle.

“Mark 9:23, ‘Anything is possible if you believe,’” Williams said. “Believing in each other goes a long way.”