International Food and Fashion Festival celebrates different cultures

Students pose for photo at the International Food and Fashion Festival. (Photo courtesy of ISA)

ACU’s international student association hosted the International Food and Fashion Festival on Saturday to celebrate different cultures on campus.

Students from different cultural backgrounds organize this festival, during which students can bring their food and traditions and celebrate them with each other.

ISA partners with other cultural associations and organizations to help put together the festival including African Students Association and Asian Student Organization.

This year ISA decided to add fashion to the festival to show off different cultures’ clothing and attire.

“This festival allows us to try food from different places,” Tyla Thompson, junior psychology major from Killeen, said. “Adding fashion to that is just enriching. It enriches the appreciation of other cultures more because not only do you have food, but you can see the fashion.”

Thompson was one of the students who participated in the fashion show as a model for the Philippines’ clothing.

Thompson said that despite not being of Filipino descent she could still represent the country. This was a common theme throughout the festival.

“I always think it’s good to know about other cultures,” Thompson said. “Even if you’re not nowhere near that culture. You have no association with it, it’s just always good to appreciate other cultures because America’s built off the back of a plethora of cultures from immigrants in the 1960s, 50s, 70s.”

All students are welcome to attend and participate in the festival. Thompson encourages students to “just get involved” and know they will not be judged if they are not of a certain culture.