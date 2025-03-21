‘Team first wins’ in postseason game against NSU

Erin Woodson, sophomore guard from Richmond Virginia, looks to pass the ball inside. (Photo by Steven Infante)

In the Wildcats’ first postseason game in Moody, they defeated the Lady Demons from Northwestern State University 86-59 Thursday night.

The team’s leading scorer was Erin Woodson, sophomore guard from Richmond, Virginia, who scored 21 coming off the bench. Woodson had started the past 14 games for the Wildcats but moved to the bench when Payton Hull, sophomore guard from Peaster, returned from a wrist injury.

“Knowing that I was coming off the bench,” Woodson said. “I needed to bring more energy and bring a spark, and I think that was more of my mindset.”

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said she was proud of Woodson’s effort off the bench and her mindset throughout the game.

“She missed one shot tonight,” Goodenough said. “She was phenomenal. That’s how you exemplify ‘team first wins.’”

The Wildcats had 31 points off the bench in Thursday’s win, 21 of which were Woodson’s, with 11 coming in the first quarter.

Bella Earle, senior guard from Corinth, had a good performance as well and broke another record in her time as a Wildcat. With her four steals in Thursday’s game she passed Suzzy Dimba’s record for Div. I single season steals.

Earle also tallied 13 points and six rebounds. She said she was thankful for another chance to play in front of the home crowd in her final season.

“It was just another great opportunity to play in front of the home crowd again,” Earle said. “Playing in Moody was a blessing and we didn’t have to travel on the road. Every game that we have now is a blessing.”

Two other scorers ended in double digits for the Wildcats: Meredith Mayes, sophomore center from Bixby, Oklahoma, had 16 points, and Hull had 15 points in her first game in Moody since Jan. 16.

The team’s next game will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Central Arkansas. Goodenough said that the team wants to continue winning in the postseason, and tonight was a good step in that direction.

“Our philosophy is one game at a time,” she said. “We wanted to win a couple of games in the WAC tournament. We didn’t, but you want to play after your conference tournament, and that’s what we’re doing. So in that regard, mission accomplished.”