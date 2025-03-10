Wildcats take down GCU, Madden shines in final home game

Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, look for an opening. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

In the final game of the regular season the Wildcats defeated the Grand Canyon University Antelopes 82-81 in an overtime thriller in Moody Coliseum.

The win improves ACU’s record to 16-15 on the season and 8-8 in Western Athletic Conference games, and it is the Wildcats’ seventh win in their last nine games.

ACU led for the majority of the first half, holding an 11-point lead before GCU went on a 18-7 scoring run to tie the score at 44 at the end of the first half. The GCU run included a 7-0 run in the last 1:30 of the half.

Head Coach Brette Tanner said he told his team at halftime they needed to have a “next man up mentality” due to players being in foul trouble.

The Wildcats stayed steady in the second half, and even when GCU took an eight-point lead, ACU was able to come back and take a lead of its own.

With 2:52 left in the second half, ACU held a 74-70 lead before GCU scored four straight points to tie it up. The Lopes had the final possession in regulation but GCU’s Jakobe Coles’ game winning shot attempt missed.

To open overtime the Wildcats went on a 6-3 scoring run. GCU answered with four straight points to take the lead 81-80 with 51 seconds left, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

With 39 seconds left, the Lopes blocked an layup attempt by Rich Smith, junior guard from Bronx, New York. GCU controlled the rebound and set up its offense in the half court. GCU’s Ray Harrison attempted to make drive towards the basket when he was called for an offensive foul, giving the Wildcats possession with 11 seconds remaining.

Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Australia, was given the ball down one point hoping to make magic happen. Madden beat his defender and drove down the baseline toward the basket where he was fouled going up for a shot attempt.

Tanner said Madden had asked for the ball on the Wildcats’ final possession. Tanner said he thought about giving it someone else who had a mismatch.

“I thought to myself, ‘This dude’s been here for three years; he’s given it everything he’s had,’” Tanner said. “’We got one opportunity. Let’s give him the ball.’”

Madden stepped up to the line for his first free throw and made it to tie the score at 81. GCU Head Coach Bryce Drew called a timeout attempting to ice Madden for his final free throw. After the timeout Madden went back to the line and made his final free throw to give the Wildcats the lead 82-81.

GCU threw a full court pass with two seconds remaining, but the Wildcats tipped the pass in the air, preventing the Lopes from getting a good shot attempt.

The two free throws pushed Madden’s point total to 17 for the game making him the Wildcats’ leading scorer. It was Madden’s senior day, marking his final game in Moody Coliseum.

“You couldn’t have wrote a better story for the end of his career in Moody Coliseum,” Tanner said.

It will not be Madden’s final game as a Wildcat, as the team will travel to Las Vegas for the WAC tournament and play Seattle University on Thursday at 8 p.m.

In two previous matchups this season ACU lost to Seattle U 66-64 in Seattle on Jan. 11, but won in Abilene 75-59 on Feb. 13.

The win over GCU will provide the Wildcats with much needed momentum heading into the conference tournament.