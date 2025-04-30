Faculty in residence prepare for fourth year

Mitchell Bradford, senior resident director for campus partnerships, stands with wife Rebecca and daughter Arcadia Bradford as they pose with Mr. Craig Fisher, vice president for advancement and alumni relations, and Dr. Beth Ann Fisher, instructor for the college of Biblical studies, who are faculty in residence in the freshman village. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Bradford)

The faculty in residence position has been a central part of the freshman village for the past three years. This experience intends to allow for the creation of connections between faculty and students outside of the usual classroom setting.

Dr. Ken Cukrowski, dean of the College of Biblical Studies, and Karen Cukrowski, associate professor in the Department of Language and Literature, are residing in Wessel Hall, where they are part of the living-learning community for students from the Honors College, and Dr. Beth Ann Fisher, instructor in the Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry, and her husband Mr. Craig Fisher, Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations, are the designated faculty in residence for Bullock Hall.

“When we first learned about [this position], Craig and I thought, you know, that’s something that we can very much see ourselves doing,” Fisher said. “It’s a real lane to run in and serve as a partner to students and whatever it is they are experiencing.”

The faculty in residence openings are advertised to faculty in February each year, with availability in Bullock and Wessel. Faculty who are interested should attend an interest meeting before completing the application and interview portion. In this interview, the faculty in residence candidates are expected to express their vision and hopes for this position. There are several candidates, and after one or two interviews with each, an individual or couple is selected for this position.

“Our front-of-mind thinking is to be available, consistent, predictable and to take our lives in as many ways as possible and open them up to students,” Fisher said. “In doing that, we have created a lot of really deep relationships. Those relationships are my favorite part.”

Individuals selected for this position are expected to complete ten hours of engagement per week with residents. There is an office for faculty in residence in the dorm buildings that creates opportunities for getting these hours. In addition to the ten-hour expectation, meetings with ResLife must be attended to keep up with the community and information.

“I did half my office hours time over there, and that was good for the first semester,” Fisher said. “I think first semester was a good office time because people didn’t know me as well, and I could just be around and be in there. I would go into my office and bring Olive [my dog] with me, and it would give people a great excuse to stop by and talk to me but really to see her.”

The Cukrowskis will be moving to Valencia, Spain, to open the new study abroad house, and the Fishers are finishing up their first year as faculty in residence, living in Bullock. They will be moving into Wessel following the leave of the Cukrowskis. There is no minimum or maximum time that faculty in residence must serve in this position. Faculty in residence have said that with a job like this, it is best to do it twice because you learn so much the first time and the second year, you can catch opportunities to be more intentional.

“Right now, Bullock feels like home,” Fisher said. “It has surprised me how much we enjoy living in community, it really has. I think God has taught me the vitality of community in that it is absolutely necessary.”

Dr. Dennis Marquardt, associate professor of management/director of the Lytle Center for Faith and Leadership, and his wife, Monique Marquardt, associate professor of practice and director of corporate engagement, will be moving in as new faculty in residence in Bullock in the Fall of 2025.

“We both have been thinking and praying over ways that we could be more available to students,” Marquardt said. “Finding opportunities for connection around everyday life activities is a great way for mutual encouragement, mentoring and relationship-building to occur.”

The Marquardts said they have been encouraged to develop offerings and connection points that are of unique interest to them. Both individuals teach introductory courses in business and engineering that are largely offered to incoming freshmen. With this connection, they hope to provide a more holistic aspect to those courses and help students adjust to college life in general.

“We both are excited about sharing conversations, grilling out with students, studying the Bible and providing guidance and connection around life and study skills necessary for success at ACU,” Marquardt said. “This is a unique opportunity at a unique time in our lives. We have always asked God for Him to put us where He needs us to serve Him best and currently we have discerned this call.”