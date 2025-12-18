Patterson signs three-season extension with eyes set on national championship

After leading the Wildcats to back-to-back United Athletic Conference championships, Head Football Coach Keith Patterson has agreed to a contract extension, good through the 2029 season.

In his four years at the helm of the program, the team has gone 30-20 overall while winning its first two FCS playoff games. The Wildcats have also won eight games against Top 25 opponents and secured an 18-4 record at Wildcat Stadium. Patterson has also led the team to a 29-14 record against FCS opponents.

“I have said it many times: Abilene Christian University is a special place,” Patterson said. “I am thankful our administration and leadership have trusted and supported our vision for what this program can become. We have enjoyed some success, but we are driven to achieve even more and bring a national championship to ACU.”

Additionally, Patterson has earned two conference coach of the year awards in his four seasons. The team ended the 2025 season with a perfect 6-0 record at home, earning the No. 10 seed in the FCS playoffs, and defeating Lamar University 38-20.

Vice President for Athletics Zack Lassiter announced a commitment to “further investing in the pool for assistant coaching salaries and roster management” in addition to Patterson’s extension. With the departure of Offensive Line Coach Ryan Pugh, who said earlier this week that he was taking the same position with Appalachian State University. Running backs coach Jason Smith has also announced he will be joining the University of South Carolina coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach. The Wildcats will be in the market for two of their key position coaches.

In Patterson’s four years as head coach, the team has had four different offensive coordinators, with College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Graham Harrell leading the offense in 2025.

“This extension is a sign of our continued, aggressive investment in ACU football to be the best on the field, while also living out our university’s mission to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world,” Lassiter said.

According to the 2024 Form 990 Patterson made $405,341 with additional compensation up to $41,222.

With the NCAA transfer portal opening on Jan. 2, the Wildcats have secured their head coach and will look to build their roster for the 2026 season with their eyes set on their third consecutive UAC Championship.