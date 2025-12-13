Star defensive back Tyson Williams ‘bets on himself,’ enters transfer portal

After three seasons in the purple and white, star defensive back Tyson Williams will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.



“I love ACU and the coaches that have been there with me through my years,” Williams said. “I just want to take a bet on myself because I’ve got one year left. I just want to go up and play at the FBS level like everyone wants to when they grow up playing football.”



In his three seasons with the Wildcats, the 5-foot-10 defensive back from Bixby, Oklahoma, has been a key piece to the defense. In 2024, as a sophomore, he started 14 games and led the team with eight pass-breakups.



With the portal set to open on Jan. 2, 2026, Williams has not had any contact with prospective teams but hopes to land in a Group of Five or a Power Four program.



“Honestly, I want a Group of Five school,” Williams said. “Or if God blesses me with a Power Four school. I’m pretty confident I’ll get picked up.”



In his junior season, Williams started in all 14 games the ‘Cats played, registering 59 total tackles, an interception versus the University of West Georgia, and a season-high 10 tackles in a loss to TCU.



In addition to his defensive play in 2025, Williams took on the punt return responsibilities. He returned 16 total punts for 156 yards, including a 71-yard return for a touchdown in a victory over the University of Central Arkansas in the final week of the regular season.



“Abilene is always going to be a home for me,” Williams said. “I’m going to keep up with them and keep showing support.”



Williams also talked about the changes in coaching personnel he experienced in his three seasons, noting the character and culture that each brought to the program.



“Everyone’s different, and just everyone who came in has always been kind, loving and showing faith when they came to the school,” Williams said. “I really appreciate them for always coaching me no matter what.”



Williams joins several Wildcat defenders in leaving the team, with Will Shaffer, Chris Wright, Kaghen Roach, Dorian Plumley and Kortlin Rausaw all graduating, all of whom played significant minutes for the defense that ended the year +9 in the turnover margin.