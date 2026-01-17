The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Women’s basketball stays hot in conference play with 82–54 win
Breanna Davis, senior guard from Waxahachie, plays defense against Southern Utah. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)

Gallery: Women’s basketball stays hot in conference play with 82–54 win

by Leave a Comment

Women’s basketball picked up its fifth conference win on Saturday, defeating Southern Utah 82–54 at Moody Coliseum. Payton Hull led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Erin Woodson and Emma Troxell each chipped in 16. Natalia Chavez added 11 in 26 minutes. ACU controlled the paint with 52 points inside and turned 23 Southern Utah turnovers into 29 points. Now 14–5 overall and 5–1 in WAC play, the Wildcats will host Tarleton on Saturday at 1 p.m.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by him, visit: DanielCurd.com

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Women’s basketball stays hot in conference play with 82–54 win