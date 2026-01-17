Gallery: Women’s basketball stays hot in conference play with 82–54 win

Women’s basketball picked up its fifth conference win on Saturday, defeating Southern Utah 82–54 at Moody Coliseum. Payton Hull led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Erin Woodson and Emma Troxell each chipped in 16. Natalia Chavez added 11 in 26 minutes. ACU controlled the paint with 52 points inside and turned 23 Southern Utah turnovers into 29 points. Now 14–5 overall and 5–1 in WAC play, the Wildcats will host Tarleton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
