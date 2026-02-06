Gallery: Women’s basketball holds off Tarleton in 68–65 home win

The Wildcats hosted Tarleton State at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday, earning a 68–65 win in a close conference matchup. Payton Hull led ACU with 27 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, while Erin Woodson added 10 points and five rebounds. The win brings ACU to 16–6 overall and 7–2 in WAC play, and keeps the Wildcats undefeated at home this season. They’ll continue conference play at Moody with games against Utah Valley on Thursday and California Baptist on Saturday.