Gallery: Women’s tennis falls to McNeese State 4-0

Women’s tennis fell to McNeese State 4-0 on Monday at the Judi and Cecil Eager Tennis Pavilion. Masha Vrsalovic and Maria Cascos secured a win at the No. 1 doubles position, but McNeese claimed the remaining doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team victory. Several other singles matches were in third sets before going unfinished. ACU will host Incarnate Word at 2 p.m. Friday.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by him, visit: DanielCurd.com
