Gallery: Women’s tennis falls to McNeese State 4-0

Women’s tennis fell to McNeese State 4-0 on Monday at the Judi and Cecil Eager Tennis Pavilion. Masha Vrsalovic and Maria Cascos secured a win at the No. 1 doubles position, but McNeese claimed the remaining doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team victory. Several other singles matches were in third sets before going unfinished. ACU will host Incarnate Word at 2 p.m. Friday.