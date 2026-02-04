Hull’s 27 points lifts ACU past Tarleton State, 68-65

The Wildcats came away with a 68-65 victory over Tarleton State in their return home to Moody Coliseum on Tuesday night. The team improved to a perfect 11-0 at home this season and extended its home winning streak to 16 consecutive games.



Payton Hull led the way with a game-high 27 points, her most in a WAC matchup since her freshman season. Hull was efficient from the floor, hitting nine of 17 shots, including four three-pointers, and she came up clutch when it mattered most, scoring eight straight points in the fourth quarter.



“I have a really strong scoring mentality,” Hull said postgame. “If my threes aren’t falling, I’m trying to get to the basket and score. Tonight I really grinded, especially to get to the basket and help my team out.”



Head coach Julie Goodenough was pleased to see Hull find her rhythm.

“It’s about time,” Goodenough said with a smile. “Payton has such a great scoring mentality, and I thought tonight she did a good job of reading whether she needed to go all the way to the hole or jump stop and kick to shooters.”



The game featured seven ties and nine lead changes. After both teams went into halftime tied at 35-35, ACU outscored Tarleton State 22-14 in the third quarter. But the Texans opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to grab a 58-57 lead with 7:29 remaining.



“We finished the third quarter so well and then couldn’t have started the fourth quarter any worse,” Goodenough said. “They just immediately scored nine points on us. We kind of dug ourselves a hole there, but I’m proud of the way our players responded.”



Emma Troxell’s jumper midway through the fourth stopped Tarleton State’s run and put ACU back in front for good, though the Texans fought back to within two at 67-65 with 19 seconds left. Natalia Chavez hit a clutch free throw to give ACU a three-point cushion, and the Wildcats held on.



Erin Woodson added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, while Breanna Davis and Emma Troxell each chipped in eight. Riley Grohman provided a spark off the bench with timely plays, including a late three-pointer and a key steal before halftime.



Now 7-2 in conference play, the Wildcats will look to keep the momentum going as they face Utah Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m. and California Baptist on Saturday at 1 p.m., both at Moody Coliseum.