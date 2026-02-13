Pledging season and weather changes strengthen seasonal sickness

The Medical and Counseling Care Center. (Photo taken by Carter Calvin)

Campus is seeing a rising number of students with coughs, congestion and clinic visits as students adjust to pledging and the rapidly changing weather conditions. Over the past couple of weeks, staff at the Medical and Counseling Care Center have noticed more students seeking medical care for common illnesses.

As temperatures change and students spend more time indoors, viruses appear to spread more easily across campus, prompting reminders about prevention and early care.

According to Shelby Hanigan, head nurse at the MACCC, the increase in student illness is typical for this time of the year.

“Over the past few weeks, we have noticed an increase in students seeking care for common illnesses such as colds, flu-like symptoms and other upper respiratory infections,” Hanigan said.

Many students have to balance pledging responsibilities, class and extracurriculars, which can make it more difficult for their bodies to fight off illnesses. Hanigan said that while pledging activities can contribute to fatigue, lack of sleep and increased stress, which may weaken the immune system, seasonal weather changes also play a significant role.

“Cooler temperatures and more time spent indoors can make it easier for illnesses to spread,” Hanigan said.

She added that late winter and early spring often see similar trends as immune systems are already fatigued and viruses circulate more frequently on campus.

For some students, getting sick has meant missing key moments during New Member Orientation.

Jacob Diehl, sophomore liberal studies major from Frisco, said he’s been congested and exhausted over the past few days, forcing him to sit out during important events as a member of The Fraternity of Galaxy.

“I missed last night because I wasn’t feeling so well, and it was one of the more important nights,” Diehl said.

He said illness affects more than just the individual.

“The pledge class guys that are missing, it’s unfair, and it sucks for them because they can’t get the significance and the important parts out of those certain nights,” Diehl said.

Hanigan encouraged students in similar situations to listen to their bodies, prioritize rest and seek medical care at the MACCC if symptoms worsen, noting appointments are typically available the same day or within 24 hours.