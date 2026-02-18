Students celebrate culture through Black History Month events

Attendees create custom bead bracelets while various artists perform on the stage at the 2025 AFRAM Festival. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Black Student Union is leading a series of educational and celebratory events for Black History Month.

These events recognize and honor the history, culture, and contributions of Black students, faculty, and staff. This year’s theme, “Rooted in Power,” with the message “branches reach higher because my roots run deep growing in purpose,” said Anaia Mosley, president of BSU.

“Black History Month is a time to remember our history,” said Mosley, senior communication disorders major from Crowley. “Black History Month has always been a time for the Black community on campus to just embrace where we come from and what makes us us.”

Beyond the celebrations, Mosely said history is essential and must be highlighted.

“A lot of people do feel like segregation or things of that era that were against Black people was so long ago,” Mosley said. “It really wasn’t that long ago.”

She said that the effects of that history still resurface today in different ways.

“That can make the experience on a predominantly white campus a little bit difficult, not only for Black students but also for white students who may not understand the history behind it,” Mosley said.

As president of BSU, Mosley said she makes herself available to students who may be struggling.

“I’ve always made sure to let each member know that they can come to me about any issue,” Mosley said.

Faculty sponsors and advisers also play a key role in supporting students, Mosley said, “reinforcing that they’re not alone in this.”

Thurmond Metters, director of Multicultural Student Engagement, said the university supports diverse students through a variety of initiatives, including student-led events that celebrate culture and encourage involvement across campus.

“We really want it to be student-led and student-initiated,” Metters said. “We try to empower them to put on these events and do the things they’re wanting to do at ACU.”

These events help students feel included by creating a space for them to express themselves and celebrate their culture, Metters said.

“It gives them a voice,” Metters said. “I feel like our office creates a safe place for students to celebrate their own culture.”

Metters said the work does not stop in February.

“For us, it’s ongoing,” Metters said. “In March, we’re already meeting about Multicultural Week. It’s something that’s year-round. We want to make sure it’s not just a one-month thing. It’s really about what our students need.”

Both Mosley and Metters encourage students to attend the events throughout the month.

Feb. 20 – Abilene Black History Bus Tour | 1-5 p.m., leaving from Brown Library

Feb. 21 – Hair and Fashion Pageant Show | 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hunter Welcome Center

Feb. 23 – Chapel Speaker: Thurmond Metters, director of multicultural student

engagement | 11 a.m., Moody Coliseum.

Feb. 23 – Faculty Session – “Community Remembrance Project

Memorializing Abilene’s Black History” | 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m., Adams Center

Feb. 27 – AFRAM (African American Festival), featuring food, games and

performances | 6-9 p.m., Campus Mall

More information about these events can be found on Instagram @acubsu.