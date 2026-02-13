Wildcats snap losing streak at home against UTA

The Wildcats celebrate on the sideline as Rich Smith, senior guard from Bronx, New York, picks up Bradyn Hubbard, senior forward from Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Wildcats snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 63-60 win over the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, led by a 21-point performance from Bradyn Hubbard.

With the win, ACU’s season record improved to 11-13 and 3-8 in conference play, reclaiming the sixth-place spot in the Western Athletic Conference over Tarleton State University, which the Wildcats will face on Saturday.

The Mavericks were led in scoring by sophomore Cash Chavis, who contributed 20 points, including seven in the final two minutes, almost leading a UTA comeback.

Hubbard, a senior forward from Tulsa, Oklahoma, dealt with injuries throughout the night, which caused him to leave the court for short periods. Another ACU starter sustained an injury late in the game: Rich Smith, a senior guard from the Bronx, New York. Smith suffered a lower-leg injury in the second half, which sidelined him briefly before he returned to the game. He left the arena with a walking boot on the injured leg.

Head coach Brette Tanner said during pregame that he scrapped everything on the board and wrote three things: “We’ve got to guard the ball; we’ve got to win the rebounding battle; and we’ve got to turn them over and score off those turnovers.”

ACU forced 22 turnovers, allowing the team to score 21 points off turnovers.

“Guys stuck to their assignment, they did what they were supposed to do, they helped when they were supposed to help, and that’s why we were able to score off those turnovers,” Tanner said.

Despite the win, ACU was outscored 42-26 in the paint.

Thursday’s win marks the first time Tanner’s team has won since Jan. 8, when the Wildcats beat Tarleton State in Stephenville. The last home victory came on Jan. 3 against Utah Valley University.

The matchup with the Texans on Saturday was supposed to be the final time ACU would see them this season, but after inclement weather forced a reschedule, this will be the second time. However, the rescheduled game is taking place on Monday in Stephenville.

In the first matchup, Hubbard led the way for ACU with 22 points and seven rebounds. Not far behind him was Smith with 16 points.

Tarleton has been without its leading scorer, junior guard Dior Johnson, since Jan. 21. Johnson is averaging 23.6 ppg in 16 games this season, including a 33-point performance against ACU. Tanner said he expects Tarleton to be at full strength on Saturday.

With the team facing Tarleton in three days, Tanner said he will be careful how his team practices on Friday.

The first game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the second game will be at 7 p.m. Monday.