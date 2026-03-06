ACU drops overtime battle to California Baptist

The Wildcats stand in prayer before the game. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

The Wildcats’ last game in Moody was nothing short of a thriller, as the game went down to the wire in overtime, with ACU falling 76–69 to California Baptist in a hard-fought Western Athletic Conference showdown Thursday night.

The WAC loss kept ACU in second place and gave CBU the outright No. 1 seed. Now ACU needs to win against UTA on the road to secure the No. 2 seed, which grants a bye in the WAC Tournament.

Despite the loss, the Moody atmosphere was second to none, with 1,231 in attendance and clubs showing out to support the Wildcats. Head coach Julie Goodenough praised the crowd and emphasized how big it was in this game.

“We were so blessed with the home crowds that we’ve had this year,” Goodenough said. “I think that we really leaned on our fans to carry us through that and really appreciate everybody coming out … we let a pretty incredible opportunity slip out of our fingers tonight.”

One of the highlights for the Wildcats was senior night, which featured “Bree Day,” honoring second-year Wildcat Bree Davis.

The senior guard from Waxahachie finished with 12 points and three assists.

“I’m really proud of Bree and just how she’s been a leader for our team throughout the course of the season,” Goodenough said. “She doesn’t talk a lot, but when she communicates, everybody listens … you know what to expect from her every day.”

Goodenough said she was disappointed the team was not able to give Davis one last win at home, but the Wildcats definitely had a chance against the hot-shooting Lancers.

Tied at 63–63 at the end of regulation, ACU had an open look when junior guard Erin Woodson, of Richmond, Virginia, missed a layup at the buzzer that would have sealed the win.

Despite the momentum going ACU’s way down the stretch, CBU ultimately pulled away late behind a couple of crucial 3-pointers by Lancers junior guard Filipa Barros, from Vermoim Maia, Portugal.

Barros scored 11 of her team’s 13 points in overtime, finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

“In my mind was just winning the game,” Barros said. “I told my teammates I’ll do whatever it takes to win the game, and that’s what I did on the court.”

Her late scoring surge secured the WAC regular-season crown for California Baptist, though Barros said the team’s goals go beyond that.

“It means a lot going into the WAC tournament number one,” Barros said. “Winning the regular season is pretty good, but we still have more basketball to play.”

CBU head coach Jarrod Olson echoed the competitiveness of the matchup.

“Both teams probably deserved to win tonight,” Olson said. “We talked a lot about just having meaningful games coming up in March, and they’re a lot more fun. That was a fun game tonight. If you have a pulse, you enjoyed it.”

With the regular season nearly complete, ACU now turns its focus to a crucial road matchup against UT Arlington. The Wildcats still have an opportunity to secure the No. 2 seed in the WAC Tournament and earn a direct path to the semifinals in Las Vegas.

Tipoff against UTA is set for 2 p.m. in Arlington.