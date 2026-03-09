The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Baseball rallies past Stephen F. Austin in 20–10 comeback
Diego Cardenas, senior infielder from El Paso, nearly makes it to first base before getting an out. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Gallery: Baseball rallies past Stephen F. Austin in 20–10 comeback

by and Leave a Comment

Baseball earned a 20–10 comeback win over Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday at Crutcher Scott Field at Bullock Brothers Ballpark. The Wildcats trailed 10–1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring the game’s final 19 runs to secure the run-rule victory. Diego Cardenas led ACU with nine RBIs, tying the program record, while Zandt Payne added a three-run home run and Grant Watkins helped seal the win in the eighth inning.

The team also played a three-game series against Rice this weekend, starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, dropping the first two games 5–4 and 8–6 before closing the series with a 4–1 win.

About Daniel Rhodes

About Callie Brimberry

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Baseball rallies past Stephen F. Austin in 20–10 comeback