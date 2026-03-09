Gallery: Baseball rallies past Stephen F. Austin in 20–10 comeback

Diego Cardenas, senior infielder from El Paso, nearly makes it to first base before getting an out. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Baseball earned a 20–10 comeback win over Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday at Crutcher Scott Field at Bullock Brothers Ballpark. The Wildcats trailed 10–1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring the game’s final 19 runs to secure the run-rule victory. Diego Cardenas led ACU with nine RBIs, tying the program record, while Zandt Payne added a three-run home run and Grant Watkins helped seal the win in the eighth inning.

The team also played a three-game series against Rice this weekend, starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, dropping the first two games 5–4 and 8–6 before closing the series with a 4–1 win.