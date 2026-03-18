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Kaghen Roach, defensive lineman from Celina, steps over pads and changes directions as instructed by a Kansas City Chiefs scout. (Photo by Roman Raffaeli)

Gallery: Football holds pro day for Wildcat graduates, Big Country players

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Football hosted a pro day for its recent graduates to showcase their skills on Monday, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Several ACU players, including Will Shaffer, Kaghen Roach and Stone Earle, were joined by two Hardin-Simmons and two UT Permian Basin athletes for workouts on the field and in the weight room. Scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders were present to run drills and evaluate the skills of the players in attendance.

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You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Football holds pro day for Wildcat graduates, Big Country players