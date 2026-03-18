Gallery: Football holds pro day for Wildcat graduates, Big Country players

Football hosted a pro day for its recent graduates to showcase their skills on Monday, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Several ACU players, including Will Shaffer, Kaghen Roach and Stone Earle, were joined by two Hardin-Simmons and two UT Permian Basin athletes for workouts on the field and in the weight room. Scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders were present to run drills and evaluate the skills of the players in attendance.