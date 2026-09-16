Honors College launches first academic minors

Dr. Jason Morris, Dean of the Honors College, working in his office in the Hunter Welcome Center. (Photo by Joshua Varner)

The Honors College is introducing its first academic minors this year, offering all ACU students the opportunity to study leadership or interdisciplinary studies in applied artificial intelligence.

The new programs are open to every student across every major; they do not have to be a part of the Honors College.

The overarching goal of these minors, said Dr. Trey Shirley, associate dean of the Honors College, is to allow students to engage in conversations about complex topics through the view of multiple disciplines.

This is a new vision the Honors College is pursuing – rooted in interdisciplinary study.

“The Honors College has never had minors before,” Shirley said. “They’re open to every student on campus, and these minors are a really strong mission fit for who we want to be on campus, which is a center for interdisciplinary study.”

The leadership minor was created in collaboration with the Lytle Center for Faith and Leadership, and it expands beyond business and communication leadership.

“Students will get to learn about leadership as it relates to the different concentric circles of our lives,” Shirley said. “So what does it look like to be a leader in the context of one’s family? What does it look like to be a leader in a church, community, business, or more broadly as a citizen?”

Students will take courses in business, communication and Christian ethics before finishing with the Christian Leadership and Business Perspectives capstone course.

The second minor – Interdisciplinary Studies in Applied Artificial Intelligence – introduces students to the foundations of AI before examining how AI affects different areas of life like creativity, citizenship and faith. Students also take technical computer science courses as part of the program.

Shirley said the goal isn’t simply to teach students how to use AI, but to encourage them to think critically and ethically about its role in their lives.

“This is not a pro-AI minor,” Shirley said. “It’s intentionally constructed to be critical of AI where students are going to interact with it, but they’re also going to have to think about the implications of using it.”

Honors advisor Mary Lewis says the program’s emphasis on faith sets it apart from similar AI programs at other universities.

“Programs like this are popping up in different universities all over the country, and we wanted to not only be competitive,” Lewis said, “but to have a response to AI in terms of how we understand our faith and theology, and how we use this in the workplace.”

Students may begin declaring either minor immediately. Lewis said students who are interested should contact their academic advisor or the Honors College to learn more about course requirements and enrollment.