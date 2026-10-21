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ASO Street Food Festival hosted by the Asian Student Organization and Campus Activities Board. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)

Gallery: ASO invites community to celebrate their culture through a street food festival

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*Note: Several details of this story, involving food truck names and the U.S. Philippines Friendship Organization, have been updated for accuracy.

The Asian Student Organization hosted the annual Asian Street Festival, giving students the opportunity to share their cultures with the university community. The first 150 students received free food vouchers to use at participating food trucks, including Hashi Tepan Grill, Batangas on Wheels and Paradise Baked Goods. Students were also assigned tables and given a budget to showcase their cultures through food and games.

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You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: ASO invites community to celebrate their culture through a street food festival