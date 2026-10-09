Gallery: Cam Hazzard joins The Professor for live podcast

Cameron Hazzard, senior informational systems major from Little Elm, was interviewed by Grayson Boucher, known online as The Professor, and Leandro Rosario during a live podcast at Moody Coliseum following his victory at Shaquille O’Neal’s Dunkman World Championship.

Boucher is a professional streetball player and social media personality with a large online following. The podcast, The Handle, features conversations about basketball and dunking. They discussed Hazzard’s most memorable dunks, legendary dunkers and busy schedule balancing school, practice and work. After the podcast, The Professor participated in several one-on-one dunk sessions with students in attendance.