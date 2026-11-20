Team on the court celebrates after Avery Thaler, junior middle blocker from Fairfield, scores a point. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)

The Wildcats’ season came to an end Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 2026 United Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship, falling 3-1 to UT Arlington.

ACU entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed after finishing conference play with an 11-5 record.

The opening set featured a tight battle, with ACU holding a 23-19 advantage late in the frame. However, UT Arlington rallied to force extra points before taking the set 33-31.

The Wildcats responded in the second set, building an early 8-2 lead. Despite a push from the Mavericks to close the gap, ACU maintained control and evened the match with a 25-20 victory.

UT Arlington regained the lead in the third set, using a scoring run to build a 19-13 advantage. The Wildcats were unable to overcome the deficit as the Mavericks secured a 25-20 victory to move within one set of advancing.

Facing elimination in the fourth set, ACU trailed 23-19 before putting together a late rally. Five consecutive points gave the Wildcats a 24-23 lead, putting them one point away from forcing a fifth set. However, UT Arlington answered with three straight points to close out the match, 26-24.

Avery Thaler, a junior middle blocker from Fairfield, led ACU with a career-high 18 kills and a .556 hitting percentage. She also recorded six blocks.

Alyssa Todd, a freshman outside hitter from Aledo, finished with 16 kills and three blocks.

Hannah Gonzalez, a senior middle blocker from Lucas, Texas, recorded 11 kills and six blocks. Gonzalez announced plans to return for her fifth year of eligibility next season.

Hadlee Welch, a sophomore right-side hitter from Lubbock, finished with five kills and six blocks.

Rachel Koss, a senior setter from Freedom, Wisconsin, totaled 51 assists, four kills, two blocks and eight digs. The performance marked her seventh match with at least 50 assists this season.

Brennan Ramirez, a redshirt sophomore libero from Waxahachie, led ACU defensively with 26 digs and two aces.

Izabelle Larson, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist from San Jose, California, added three kills, two aces and six digs.

Abby Christian, a senior defensive specialist from Kansas City, Missouri, finished her final match with 16 digs and an ace.

The Wildcats finished the season 19-10 overall and recorded 10 home victories, their most since 2009.