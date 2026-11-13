11/4/2026 1330 hrs. Fraudulent Degree, ACU
A suspect presented a fraudulent degree from ACU during a job interview. An investigation into the fraudulent degree is ongoing.
11/6/2026 2345 hrs. Theft, Mabee Hall
A student reported his scooter charger was stolen from Mabee Hall.
11/8/2026 1500 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Main Campus
A male was contacted on the Lunsford Trail by ACUPD after being reported several times for disruptive behavior and attempting to fight students. The male was issued a criminal trespass warning and escorted from ACU property.
|Alarm
|3
|Animal Call
|1
|Barricades
|1
|Burglary Motor Vehicle
|1
|Check Building
|265
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|1
|Direct Traffic
|1
|Directed Patrol
|30
|Elevator Call
|8
|Elevator Rescue
|1
|Escort
|15
|Event Support
|6
|Foot Patrol
|1
|Found Property
|4
|Fraudulent Degree
|1
|Harassment
|1
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Building
|12
|Mail Theft
|1
|Medical Call
|1
|Monitor Lot
|27
|Jumpstart
|6
|Tire Inflate
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Noise Violation
|1
|Other
|14
|Parking Enforcement
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|80
|Parking Violation
|64
|Random Patrol
|13
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|1
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Theft
|3
|Unsecured Door
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something suspicious, say something. Call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
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