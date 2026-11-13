11/4/2026 1330 hrs. Fraudulent Degree, ACU

A suspect presented a fraudulent degree from ACU during a job interview. An investigation into the fraudulent degree is ongoing.

11/6/2026 2345 hrs. Theft, Mabee Hall

A student reported his scooter charger was stolen from Mabee Hall.

11/8/2026 1500 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Main Campus

A male was contacted on the Lunsford Trail by ACUPD after being reported several times for disruptive behavior and attempting to fight students. The male was issued a criminal trespass warning and escorted from ACU property.

Alarm 3 Animal Call 1 Barricades 1 Burglary Motor Vehicle 1 Check Building 265 Criminal Trespass Warning 1 Direct Traffic 1 Directed Patrol 30 Elevator Call 8 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 15 Event Support 6 Foot Patrol 1 Found Property 4 Fraudulent Degree 1 Harassment 1 Investigation 1 Lock/Unlock Building 12 Mail Theft 1 Medical Call 1 Monitor Lot 27 Jumpstart 6 Tire Inflate 1 Vehicle Unlock 4 Noise Violation 1 Other 14 Parking Enforcement 1 Parking Lot Check 80 Parking Violation 64 Random Patrol 13 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 1 Suspicious Person 3 Theft 3 Unsecured Door 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something suspicious, say something. Call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.