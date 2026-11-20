The women’s basketball team spent a year waiting on this one. ACU knocked off Big Ten opponent Northwestern 73-65 at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday night, a year after losing 62-59 to the Wildcats from Evanston, Illinois, in a game in Fort Myers, Florida.

ACU, now 4-1 on the year, outscored Northwestern 25-17 and 19-16 in the first two quarters. They led by 17 twice before halftime and held Northwestern to just one bench point compared with their 12.

Senior guard Payton Hull scored 21 points and played all 40 minutes for the first time this season. Hull currently leads the United Athletic Conference with 18.2 points per game.

“I knew we were capable of doing it,” Hull said. “That’s a pretty big accomplishment for us. I think it’ll, especially in our conference … highlight that we’ve beat a bigger team and, I don’t know, hopefully scare them a little bit.”

Head coach Julie Goodenough reflected on the current landscape of college athletics and the transfer portal, saying she is really proud of Hull’s commitment to return for all four years. She said Hull is a great ambassador for the university and a great player.

“I’m just really proud of her loyalty, and, yeah, I love it when she goes off on people. She is just hard to handle,” Goodenough said.

Emma Troxell scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and went 2-for-4 from 3-point range. Erin Woodson added 19 points and nine rebounds in a game she said she had circled on the calendar.

“Looking at the schedule, at least for me, I was like, I am ready for this game. Like, I’m ready to have the crowd. I’m ready to beat a team that is in the Big Ten.”

Northwestern, now at 2-4, didn’t go quietly. Casey Harter scored a career-high 27 points and matched Hull with a career-high 40 minutes in the game as well. Harter hit six 3-pointers, all in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Northwestern cut the lead to three twice. Woodson’s free throws down the stretch sealed it.

Goodenough said it was hard enough to get a Power Four team to come to the Big Country, and now it isn’t going to be any easier after taking one down.

“I can’t see any big schools wanting to come here anytime soon,” Goodenough said.

Nonetheless, ACU’s squad still etched its mark in program history, becoming the first women’s basketball team since 2017 to take down a power-conference opponent. It marks the third time that has happened.

ACU next suits up against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama, for a 1 p.m. game Sunday as the Wildcats try to continue this historic season. Their only loss came to No. 15 TCU.