For years, students have stopped outside of the Campus Center to greet Thomas Benjamin Bean, the grey tabby who became one of the most recognizable campus cats. Now that “Tom” has retired from campus, a student is making sure his legacy will be remembered by honoring him with a bronze sculpture.

Elisa Monds, a junior graphic design major from Spring, is creating the sculpture as part of her Honors project. When completed, the bronze sculpture will be installed near the Campus Center, where Tom often greeted students. A commemorative plaque will accompany the sculpture. The project began after Tom was adopted last spring because of age-related health concerns and quickly gained support from faculty, Student Life, Facilities and the Feral Cat Initiative.

Tom arrived on campus around 2022, likely as an abandoned pet. He quickly claimed the patio outside the Bean, and grew to love Bean food – especially grilled chicken.

Although Tom became a familiar sight outside the Bean, concerns about his health eventually led to his retirement from campus life. After struggling with allergies and weight gain, the Feral Cat Initiative worked with a veterinarian to find him a permanent home in May, where he now lives indoors with a family that provides ongoing care.

Emma Boerm, director for the Feral Cat Initiative, describes Tom as widely loved across campus.

“He was a really well-known cat to the students and people would often cuddle with him and study next to him,” Boerm said. Sometimes we even had to sneak him out of the Bean because he liked to try to get Bean food himself.”

Boerm says that she is touched by the impact that Tom made on students.

“He was honestly one of the most loving cats and most handleable cats I’ve probably worked with as part of the Feral Cat Initiative,” Boerm said. “It’s great to know that he’s adopted, but it’s also really great to know that he’s going to be remembered on campus and that he’s going to have a sculpture made of him, which is not something many of us can say.”

For Monds, preserving Tom’s legacy felt like the perfect Honors project. She said the idea came shortly after Tom’s retirement from campus, when she realized how much of an impact he had made on the ACU community.

“The reason I chose Tom was because he recently retired,” Monds said. “Everyone sees him when walking into the Campus Center, and I really wanted to commemorate him.”

Monds first mentioned the idea to Geoffrey Broderick, associate professor of art, who encouraged her to pursue it as an Honors project. After receiving approval from the Honors College, she also worked with Student Life and Facilities to get permission for the sculpture’s permanent installation.

Although the approval process seemed intimidating at first, Monds said she was surprised by how quickly people embraced the idea.

“People were way more open to the idea than I expected,” Monds said.

Monds said Brooke Nichols, executive assistant to the vice president for Student Life, was excited about the project and even met with other administrators on her behalf.

“I thought she would help me set up meetings, but she pitched it for me,” Monds said.

The sculpture is currently in the clay stage and will eventually be cast in bronze through a lengthy process that includes molding, wax casting and metal pouring. Once completed, it will be installed near the cat shelters outside the Campus Center, where Tom spent much of his time.

Broderick, who is mentoring Monds throughout the project, said he did not initially realize just how well known Tom was among students.

“I thought she was using a little hyperbole, but I asked everybody in the class if they’d heard of him, and they all said yes,” Broderick said. “Apparently, students from the last few years, as well as the ones here now, all seem to know about this cat.”

After seeing the widespread support for the project, Broderick said he was impressed by Mons’ initiative and the way she brought the idea to life. He said the sculpture is unlike most student assignments because it will remain on campus long after she graduates.

“I’m very proud of Elisa and the way she’s approaching this,” Broderick said. “She’ll always have her name and her work associated with ACU whenever she graduates.”

Funding the project also became easier than expected. While the bronze itself is covered through Monds’ sculpture course, installation and mold-making costs totaled about $450. After Monds created a GoFundMe, the Feral Cat Initiative shared the fundraiser with supporters.

“Within the first, probably, 20 minutes, the first donation I got was $200, and within an hour, I got all the money I needed,” Monds said. “I’m so grateful.”

The fundraiser exceeded its goal, allowing extra funds to be used for extra expenses or a possible unveiling ceremony.

For Broderick, the sculpture represents more than another bronze casting. After years of creating public sculptures throughout Texas, he said Tom’s statue will likely be the final commission he completes before retiring in May.

“This is going to be my crowning finished work,” Broderick said.

Still, he hopes the recognition goes to his student.

“I’d really like for Elisa to get most of the notoriety off of this.”

When future students walk past the Campus Center, Monds hopes the sculpture reminds them that the campus cats have long been part of the ACU experience, and that Tom’s legacy continues long after his retirement.

“I want them to know the importance that the cats have for students,” Monds said. “I think it would be good for the Feral Cat Initiative to have some sort of monument.”