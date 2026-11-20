Some of the students and alumni who returned to campus for the 2026 Homecoming Weekend, (Photos by the media writing classes)

The parade, musical, candlelight devotional and bell ringing are just a few of the many traditions that make up ACU’s Homecoming. This year, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Media Writing class interviewed both students and alumni to learn what some of their favorite memories and traditions are that brought them to campus.

Alumni

Favorite memory

Jalen Garrett (’24): “Definitely when ACU beat Texas (in the NCAA basketball tournament), and I had worked for ACU TV, so we got to work the watch party, being able to record that in real time and see the campus’s reaction, it was unbelievable.”

Madison Welborn (’18): “Freshman year, just Wildcat Week was so fun, and it was your first sense of freedom. Making new friends, I still have a lot of those friends today.”

Paul Palmer (’75): “Playing basketball and athletics, we had great football teams, we had great basketball teams, we had a historic track team, and it’s iconic. Our athletic program is world-class.”

Melissa Denton (’88): “Probably the devos on the steps of the Ad Building, I really loved just getting together with all of our friends at the Candlelight Devos, and it was just a memorable experience.”

Jeanne Fuller (’73): “When I met my husband, we met in the Bean. We sat down together, and he was fun.”

Sarah Elliot (’26): “One time when we got ACUPD to prank the residents in Bullock, whenever I worked at Bullock, and we had one of the officers go knock on a guy’s doors and pretend he was in trouble.”

Kinsey Herbel (’25): “Probably Thursday chapels with Catherine Baumgardner in the empty space, or singing The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

Emily Aguilar (’26): “One time I submerged myself in the GATA Fountain for my graduation pictures and that was really fun.”

Favorite ACU tradition

Amy Boone (’92): “I love the Homecoming parade; that’s definitely a favorite tradition. Another favorite tradition that definitely did not intend to be a tradition is the candlelight devotional because I started that with the other co-director of Spiritual Life for Wildcat Week that year.”

Janae Terry (’26): “Probably Sing Song, and it’s because I got to direct it, and so I was able to be, like, a very big part of my group’s act, and that was really fun, because it really brought us closer to each other.”

Beverly Jolly (’72): “I think my favorite tradition has always been Homecoming. Coming back to campus and seeing how much has changed while still feeling that same connection to the university is really special. It’s a reminder that even after all these years, ACU still feels like home.”

Alexander Aguilar (’25): “I really like the ACU’s Got Talent that they put on. I know it was pretty new at the time, but I think it was a fun experience to see what everyone could do and being able to participate in that and expressing yourself in a unique way.”

Brylie Mahar (’25): “I really like the bell tradition because it’s raining and they’re still making sure it’s getting done. My mom was like, ‘Are they still going to do that?’ I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, they’re not gonna break tradition for some rain.’”

Levi Cox (’26): “It might be Homecoming, getting to see all my friends who graduated coming to town, and just enjoying the parade.”

Favorite campus celebrity

Jami West (’94): “Ben Jeffrey – He was a theater guy, and we’ve actually seen him on Broadway in New York, so, I mean, there’s probably other ones, but that’s why it comes off the top of my head.”

Richard Stuckey (’95): “ACU celebrity would be Ronnie Dunn, because he’s a country singer, and he’s got a great voice, and he was a Subber.”

Amanda Peeples Pittman (’00): “Coach [Joe] Golding. He was the men’s basketball coach, he represented ACU so well on the national stage. My family and I got to go to the game when we beat Texas in Indianapolis. And then the impact he made on everybody, his players and the people in the program.”

Amy Diehl (’98): “Aaron Watson, he’s, you know, authentically Texas, and his music represents that, but his roots are from Abilene, and he loves ACU, and I’m just proud that he represents our school.”

Riley Cranford (’23): “My favorite ancient celebrity would have to be my granddad. His name is Gary McCaleb. He was vice president of ACU. He also created the LYNAY class, and he was also the founder of Sigma Theta Chi.”

Emma Compton (’26): “I love Brad East; he kind of feels like a celebrity because everyone loves him. And he’s the best.”

Ashley Marchant (’26): “Phil Schubert is my favorite celebrity, I love watching his Instagram videos; he’s hilarious.”

Matt Pinson (’03): “We were just at the Abilene Christian Intercollegiate with David Halbert. I guess does a billionaire count as a celebrity? He put on a good tournament.”

Students

Favorite Memory

Sofia Gutierrez, junior marketing major from Tegucigalpa, Honduras: “The Ethnos show; It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen, the best. You should all go; I love it. It was awesome.”

Courtney Church, senior management major from Wimberley: “My favorite campus memory is when this guy in one of my classes fell asleep. He started snoring sooo loud the teacher just started laughing and the whole class just bonded over it; it was so funny.”

Karlie Thomas, freshman nursing major from Abilene: “Probably Follies; that was really fun just getting to do something with my friends and having practice with them.”

Sayler Wood, sophomore business management major from McKinney: “I was thinking about my favorite memories from freshman year and I had a blast at the Arcadian Wild Concert.”

Nate Garza, sophomore finance major from Abilene: “Definitely GSP winning the championship in basketball last year; that was really fun and just a great time.”

Malachi Baird, junior graphic design major from Hart: “It’s gotta be building the igloo. There was a snowstorm last winter and … we went outside of the science building, and we got these plastic tubs, and we just packed it full of snow, and we spent like four hours and we built a life-size igloo.”

Kylea Chavez, junior, child and family services major from San Antonio: “My favorite memory from my time on campus would have to be probably this year; marching in the parade was so much fun. All of our hard work was definitely shown, and I was just so proud because of everyone who was in the parade, because it’s not easy.”

Brooke Eppley, junior marketing major from Plano: “I really enjoyed getting to do movie nights with my friends last year, we were always indecisive about what movie we would pick. [Our guy friends] had this couch, but it’s covered in denim, so they called it the jouch.”

Jacob Diehl, junior liberal studies major from Frisco: “Winning a soccer intramural championship. It was so much fun, and I got to do what I love, and I got to do it with the people that I love.”

Hannah Dahse, sophomore speech pathology major from Fort Worth: “Pledging Tri Kappa Gamma. It was the most fun because I made all of my friends and so many fun memories.”

Claudia Amato, senior psychology major from Plainview: “The opportunity of being on the Homecoming court and getting to represent the Hispanic Association and all minority students on the field. I think that was my favorite of just getting to incorporate myself more into ACU this year.”

Avery White, freshman speech pathology major from Grapevine: “My friend’s fishes died, and so we had a whole funeral service out by the pond that’s in the front of the campus. We just threw the fish in the pond and then we had a whole funeral service.”

Favorite ACU tradition

Amy Kate Richardson, sophomore nursing major from Argyle: “My favorite ACU tradition is Sing Song because it is such a fun way to bring everyone together. I love seeing all the different groups perform and getting to cheer everyone on. It is something that makes ACU feel really special, and I look forward to it every year.”

Olivia Yee, sophomore, child and family services major from Dallas: “I like a cappella worship, because I think it’s fun when we get to be hyped at chapel, like … dance with our friends.”

Addy Thomason, junior elementary education major from Austin: “Probably Sing Song, because it’s really fun, all the effort you put in to compete for three days in something fun and getting to watch everyone else’s hard work pay off in the end.”

Sadie Smith, sophomore psychology major from San Antonio: “I like when we do the football games, and they drive those in cars. Oh, yeah. I like the red and blue car races.”

Parker Schell, sophomore architectural design major from Grapevine: “Man, not to be biased, but I would say my favorite recent ACU tradition is probably the Wildcat Wranglers, does it help that I am one? Yeah, but we just like to get the student section hype, and that’s a lot of fun.”

Tori Inderwiesche, freshman management major from Keller: “The tailgates, because I think they are so much fun. I love coming and seeing all my friends, socializing, meeting new people and also being able to dress up.”

Eli Frazier, junior psychology major from Houston: “The candlelight devo, the very first thing we do as freshmen during Wildcat Week, because it brings everyone together. It’s very expansive, and it is for a lot of people who are wondering what their next four years are going to be.”

Wyatt Bowles, sophomore biology major from Waco: “I like the last song that we always sing at our events; that one’s really cool. How we all kind of group up.”

Favorite campus celebrity

Corinne Smith, junior government major from Murrieta, California: “Good ole Schub, he’s always present, always talking to everybody, loves a good Bean photo with a bunch of friend groups. I think he is a really good leader and always open to communicating with the student body.”

Rachael Sosa, junior kinesiology major from South Padre Island: “Steven Moore. I love him with my whole heart, he’s a great teacher. He’s a great guy. You can tell he really cares about his class, and I just appreciate him so much.”

Zelaisha Scott, a sophomore social work major from Elgin: “I think this is a no-brainer, Willie the Wildcat. I love Willie the Wildcat. Every time I see him, I have to take a picture with him. He is just amazing, hashtag scratch-em-cats.”

Ada Wilkes, sophomore theater major from Diamond Springs, California: “Phil Schubert 100%. I mean, the man’s an icon. He’s a legend.”

Autum Olivas, senior criminal justice major from Sundown: “An ACU grad who is in Congress right now, Janice Hahn, she was in my department, and I feel that if she can graduate and get something like that then I can do it too.”

Brody Mercer, sophomore engineering major from Conway, Arkansas: “It’s got to be Cam Hazzard, dude. He’s so cool for doing the dunk contest.”

Joel Egot, junior biochemistry major from Midland: “Phil Schubert because he’s iconic, bro. Phil’s such an NPC but at the same time, the coolest guy you’ll ever meet. Phil Schubert waved at me before I waved at him.”

Brynn Baumer, junior mechanical engineering major from Friendswood: “Kevin Campbell. He’s been a great mentor. Him and his wife have been a great mentor to me. I really love them and their family, and they’ve just done a lot for me, and I really appreciate them.”

Johnathan Allaire, junior management and marketing major from Liberty Hill: “Shoutout to Mama T. Mama T is my goat. I see her every morning; she makes me omelets … I love Mama T.”

Ellie Meredith, senior management major from Argyle: “I say the cats honestly, the cats are my favorite celebrity.”

Reported by: Callie Brimberry, Emma Coats, Faith Dow, Maia Forward, Jaden Frock, Ayelan Green, Emmy Hodges, Madison O’Shields, Elizabeth Peralta, Daniel Rhodes, Avery Spencer, Kendall Stacey, Reese Stannard, Elisabeth Summer, Sophia Tuano, Elizabeth Peralta, Amelie Aquino, Emily Morgan, Faith Betts, Brendon Hughes, Macy Martin, Hannah Haas, Kristen Cook, Emma Heindl, Wesley Tittsworth, Anna McCarthy, A.J. Hounsell, Kye Ritchey, Lillian Yarbrough, Daniel Rhodes, Zakai White, Vanessa Haas, Jaden Frecka, Phoebe McCall, Alexis Stanley, Lucy Edgley and Marianne McNett