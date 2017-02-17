Police Log: February 7-14, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
02/07/2017 6:53 p.m.
A student reported the theft of cash stolen from their wallet in their Teague Special Events Center locker.
02/09/2017 9:10 a.m.
Officers investigated a criminal mischief incident: shattered sliding door windows in Building 5 at Sherrod Park Storage.
02/11/2017 12:50 a.m.
APD dispatched ACUPD to a noise violation call at the Mesquite Square Apts. Apts 700 N Judge Ely. Tenants were advised to contain noise.
02/11/2017 9:48 p.m.
ACUPD investigated several reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Lincoln Drive, Cedar Crest, and Will Hair Park. No suspects were located.
02/12/2017 12:46 p.m.
A student reported the theft of clothing and personal items from her Gardner Hall room.
02/13/2017 11:15 a.m.
ACUPD investigated an auto accident involving a vehicle’s being driven in the mall area; the vehicle struck a light pole.
|911 CALL
|1
|ACCIDENT
|4
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|17
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|1
|ASSIST
|1
|BARRICADES
|3
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|18
|BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)
|1
|CART PATROL
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|347
|CITATION ISSUANCE
|2
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|2
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|ESCORT
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|16
|FOUND PROPERTY
|4
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|7
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|7
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|OTHER
|2
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|30
|PARKING VIOLATION
|3
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|1
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|10
|RANDOM PATROL
|20
|REPORT WRITING
|16
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|5
|THEFT
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|8
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
Total: 554
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
ACUPD reminds everyone to expect major parking and traffic congestion Thurs-Fri-Sat evenings for Sing-Song and Presidents Circle Dinner.
