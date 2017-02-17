Optimist
Police Log: February 7-14, 2017

02/07/2017 6:53 p.m.

A student reported the theft of cash stolen from their wallet in their Teague Special Events Center locker.

02/09/2017 9:10 a.m.

Officers investigated a criminal mischief incident: shattered sliding door windows in Building 5 at Sherrod Park Storage.

02/11/2017 12:50 a.m.

APD dispatched ACUPD to a noise violation call at the Mesquite Square Apts. Apts 700 N Judge Ely.  Tenants were advised to contain noise.

02/11/2017 9:48 p.m.

ACUPD investigated several reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Lincoln Drive, Cedar Crest, and Will Hair Park. No suspects were located.

02/12/2017 12:46 p.m.

A student reported the theft of clothing and personal items from her Gardner Hall room.

02/13/2017 11:15 a.m.

ACUPD investigated an auto accident involving a vehicle’s being driven in the mall area; the vehicle struck a light pole.

Weekly Highlight Report:

911 CALL 1
ACCIDENT 4
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 17
ADVICE 1
ALARM 1
ASSIST 1
BARRICADES 3
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 18
BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1
CART PATROL 1
CHECK BUILDING 347
CITATION ISSUANCE 2
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1
DISTURBANCE 3
ESCORT 1
FOOT PATROL 16
FOUND PROPERTY 4
INFORMATION REPORT 3
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7
LOST PROPERTY 1
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 3
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7
NOISE VIOLATION 1
OTHER 2
PARKING LOT PATROL 30
PARKING VIOLATION 3
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10
RANDOM PATROL 20
REPORT WRITING 16
SEX OFFENSE 1
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 5
THEFT 2
TRAFFIC STOP 8
WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 554                                 

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

ACUPD reminds everyone to expect major parking and traffic congestion Thurs-Fri-Sat evenings for Sing-Song and Presidents Circle Dinner.

