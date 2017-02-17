Police Log: February 7-14, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

02/07/2017 6:53 p.m.

A student reported the theft of cash stolen from their wallet in their Teague Special Events Center locker.

02/09/2017 9:10 a.m.

Officers investigated a criminal mischief incident: shattered sliding door windows in Building 5 at Sherrod Park Storage.

02/11/2017 12:50 a.m.

APD dispatched ACUPD to a noise violation call at the Mesquite Square Apts. Apts 700 N Judge Ely. Tenants were advised to contain noise.

02/11/2017 9:48 p.m.

ACUPD investigated several reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Lincoln Drive, Cedar Crest, and Will Hair Park. No suspects were located.

02/12/2017 12:46 p.m.

A student reported the theft of clothing and personal items from her Gardner Hall room.

02/13/2017 11:15 a.m.

ACUPD investigated an auto accident involving a vehicle’s being driven in the mall area; the vehicle struck a light pole.

Weekly Highlight Report:

911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 4 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 17 ADVICE 1 ALARM 1 ASSIST 1 BARRICADES 3 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 18 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1 CART PATROL 1 CHECK BUILDING 347 CITATION ISSUANCE 2 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 3 ESCORT 1 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 4 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7 LOST PROPERTY 1 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 2 PARKING LOT PATROL 30 PARKING VIOLATION 3 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10 RANDOM PATROL 20 REPORT WRITING 16 SEX OFFENSE 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 5 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 8 WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 554

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

ACUPD reminds everyone to expect major parking and traffic congestion Thurs-Fri-Sat evenings for Sing-Song and Presidents Circle Dinner.