Police log: Student falls in Campus Center Lot, transported to hospital

3/16/2026 1930 hrs. Harassment, Adjunct Area
A student reported an unknown person sending her harassing texts. Advice was given on how to block the number and the investigation is ongoing.
3/12/2026 0200 hrs. Medical, Campus Center Lot
An ACU student fell in the Campus Center Lot and was injured. The student was transported via ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
3/12/2026 1500 hrs. Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, ACU Main Campus
An ACU staff member reported fraud on one of their personal banking accounts. A report was taken and forwarded to the appropriate agency.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 11 through March 18, 2026
|Alarm
|5
|Animal Call
|1
|Barricades
|1
|Be on the look out
|2
|Check Building
|218
|Directed Patrol
|15
|Elevator Call
|4
|Escort
|6
|Event Support
|4
|False Alarm/Report
|1
|Foot Patrol
|5
|Found Property
|1
|Fraud
|1
|Harassment
|1
|Lock/Unlock Building
|24
|Medical Call
|3
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Monitor Lot
|24
|Jump Start
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|3
|Tire Inflate
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Open Records Request
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|35
|Parking Violation
|1
|Random Patrol
|24
|Suspicious Activity
|4
|Suspicious Person
|6
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|6
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.