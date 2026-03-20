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Police log: Student falls in Campus Center Lot, transported to hospital

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3/16/2026 1930 hrs. Harassment, Adjunct Area

A student reported an unknown person sending her harassing texts. Advice was given on how to block the number and the investigation is ongoing. 

3/12/2026 0200 hrs. Medical, Campus Center Lot  

An ACU student fell in the Campus Center Lot and was injured. The student was transported via ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

3/12/2026 1500 hrs.  Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, ACU Main Campus

An ACU staff member reported fraud on one of their personal banking accounts. A report was taken and forwarded to the appropriate agency. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 11 through March 18, 2026 

Alarm 5
Animal Call 1
Barricades 1
Be on the look out  2
Check Building 218
Directed Patrol 15
Elevator Call 4
Escort 6
Event Support 4
False Alarm/Report 1
Foot Patrol  5
Found Property  1
Fraud  1
Harassment 1
Lock/Unlock Building 24
Medical Call 3
Mental Health Concern 1
Monitor Lot 24
Jump Start 8
Motorist Assist Other 3
Tire Inflate 1
Vehicle Unlock 1
Open Records Request 1
Parking Lot Check 35
Parking Violation 1
Random Patrol 24
Suspicious Activity 4
Suspicious Person 6
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Theft  1
Traffic Stop 1
Vehicle Maintenance 6

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.

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