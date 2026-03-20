Police log: Student falls in Campus Center Lot, transported to hospital

3/16/2026 1930 hrs. Harassment, Adjunct Area

A student reported an unknown person sending her harassing texts. Advice was given on how to block the number and the investigation is ongoing.

3/12/2026 0200 hrs. Medical, Campus Center Lot

An ACU student fell in the Campus Center Lot and was injured. The student was transported via ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

3/12/2026 1500 hrs. Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, ACU Main Campus

An ACU staff member reported fraud on one of their personal banking accounts. A report was taken and forwarded to the appropriate agency.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 11 through March 18, 2026

Alarm 5 Animal Call 1 Barricades 1 Be on the look out 2 Check Building 218 Directed Patrol 15 Elevator Call 4 Escort 6 Event Support 4 False Alarm/Report 1 Foot Patrol 5 Found Property 1 Fraud 1 Harassment 1 Lock/Unlock Building 24 Medical Call 3 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Lot 24 Jump Start 8 Motorist Assist Other 3 Tire Inflate 1 Vehicle Unlock 1 Open Records Request 1 Parking Lot Check 35 Parking Violation 1 Random Patrol 24 Suspicious Activity 4 Suspicious Person 6 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Theft 1 Traffic Stop 1 Vehicle Maintenance 6

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.