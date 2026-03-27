Police log: Owner leaves dog unattended in locked vehicle at Nelson Hall

3/24/2026 0945 hrs. Accident, Sewell Lot
ACUPD responded to and investigated an accident that occurred in the Sewell Lot. Both drivers were present and no injuries reported.
3/23/2026 1600 hrs. Animal Call, Nelson Hall Lot
ACUPD responded to a dog locked in a vehicle parked near Nelson Hall. The owner was located and issued a citation for leaving a dog in the vehicle unattended. The dog was not injured.
3/20/2026 0200 hrs. Theft, Wessel Hall
An ACU staff member reported their bicycle was stolen from Wessel Hall. The investigation is ongoing.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 18 – March 24, 2026
|Alarm
|2
|Animal Call
|2
|Assist
|4
|Barricades
|2
|Burglary of Habitation
|1
|Cart Patrol
|2
|Check Building
|243
|Directed Patrol
|10
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Call
|5
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|3
|Foot Patrol
|12
|Fraud Use of Debit/Credit Card
|1
|Harassment
|1
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information
|2
|Investigation
|3
|Lock/Unlock Building
|19
|Theft
|1
|Monitor Lot
|42
|Jumpstart
|4
|Motorist Assist Other
|6
|Inflate Tire
|2
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Open Records
|3
|Other
|8
|Parking Lot Check
|43
|Parking Violation
|2
|Random Patrol
|28
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|1
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Traffic Accident
|2
|Training
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|14
|Welfare Check
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
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