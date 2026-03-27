Police log: Owner leaves dog unattended in locked vehicle at Nelson Hall

3/24/2026 0945 hrs. Accident, Sewell Lot

ACUPD responded to and investigated an accident that occurred in the Sewell Lot. Both drivers were present and no injuries reported.

3/23/2026 1600 hrs. Animal Call, Nelson Hall Lot

ACUPD responded to a dog locked in a vehicle parked near Nelson Hall. The owner was located and issued a citation for leaving a dog in the vehicle unattended. The dog was not injured.

3/20/2026 0200 hrs. Theft, Wessel Hall

An ACU staff member reported their bicycle was stolen from Wessel Hall. The investigation is ongoing.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 18 – March 24, 2026

Alarm 2 Animal Call 2 Assist 4 Barricades 2 Burglary of Habitation 1 Cart Patrol 2 Check Building 243 Directed Patrol 10 Disturbance 1 Elevator Call 5 Escort 3 Event Support 3 Foot Patrol 12 Fraud Use of Debit/Credit Card 1 Harassment 1 Hit and Run 1 Information 2 Investigation 3 Lock/Unlock Building 19 Theft 1 Monitor Lot 42 Jumpstart 4 Motorist Assist Other 6 Inflate Tire 2 Vehicle Unlock 1 Open Records 3 Other 8 Parking Lot Check 43 Parking Violation 2 Random Patrol 28 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 1 Suspicious Person 1 Traffic Accident 2 Training 2 Vehicle Maintenance 14 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.