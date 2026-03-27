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Police log: Owner leaves dog unattended in locked vehicle at Nelson Hall

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3/24/2026 0945 hrs. Accident, Sewell Lot

ACUPD responded to and investigated an accident that occurred in the Sewell Lot. Both drivers were present and no injuries reported.

3/23/2026 1600 hrs.  Animal Call, Nelson Hall Lot

ACUPD responded to a dog locked in a vehicle parked near Nelson Hall. The owner was located and issued a citation for leaving a dog in the vehicle unattended. The dog was not injured. 

3/20/2026 0200 hrs. Theft, Wessel Hall   

An ACU staff member reported their bicycle was stolen from Wessel Hall. The investigation is ongoing. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 18 – March 24, 2026 

Alarm 2
Animal Call 2
Assist 4
Barricades 2
Burglary of Habitation 1
Cart Patrol 2
Check Building 243
Directed Patrol 10
Disturbance 1
Elevator Call 5
Escort 3
Event Support 3
Foot Patrol 12
Fraud Use of Debit/Credit Card 1
Harassment 1
Hit and Run 1
Information  2
Investigation  3
Lock/Unlock Building 19
Theft 1
Monitor Lot 42
Jumpstart 4
Motorist Assist Other 6
Inflate Tire 2
Vehicle Unlock 1
Open Records 3
Other 8
Parking Lot Check 43
Parking Violation 2
Random Patrol 28
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 1
Suspicious Person 1
Traffic Accident 2
Training 2
Vehicle Maintenance  14
Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305. 

About Ashley Henderson

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