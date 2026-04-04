Police log: Staff member reports identity theft involving student loan

3/29/2026 0400 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall

ACUPD responded to reports of an intoxicated student in Bullock Hall. The student was found to be under the influence of alcohol and underage. The student was released to ACU staff and referred to the Dean of Students for the alcohol violation.

3/26/2026 1100 hrs. Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, ACU Main Campus

An ACU staff member reported someone was taking out a student loan in their name. An investigation is ongoing.

3/25/2026 1000 hrs. Hit and Run, UP Parking Lot

A student reported that her vehicle was struck while parked in the UP-parking lot. An investigation was completed by ACU PD.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 25 to March 31, 2026

Alarm 3 Alcohol Incident 1 Barricades 1 CCTV Review 3 Check Building 232 Community Policing 2 Directed Patrol 10 Elevator Call 3 Escort 9 Event Support 7 Foot Patrol 20 Found Property 6 Fraud 1 Hit and Run 1 Information 2 Investigation 2 Lock/Unlock Building 20 Medical Call 2 Mental Health Concern 1 Missing Person 1 Monitor Lot 30 Jumpstart 3 Motorist Assist Other 3 Inflate Tire 1 Vehicle Unlock 2 Noise Violation 2 Open Records Request 4 Other 6 Parking Lot Check 35 Parking Violation 3 Random Patrol 32 Sexual Assault 1 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 1 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Terroristic Threat 1 Traffic Stop 1 Welfare Check 2

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.