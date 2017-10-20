Students prepare for FilmFest 2018

The 2018 ACU Film Fest, titled Awakening, will take place April 6 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene.

ACU Film Fest started in 2005 and features films created by students. After showing their films, some students submit films to other festivals such as the Austin Film Festival or the Sundance Film Festival.

Last year, Forrest Lorenzen and John Puckett’s film, “Intergalactic Tales of the Delusional Mind” won 10 out of the 12 categories, including People’s Choice. This year, they are returning to campus with a deeper knowledge of collaborative film after their internship with the Erwin Brothers.

“For the most part, John and I have done everything on and off the set and if we had people around to hold things that was a plus,” said Lorenzen, a multimedia major from Amarillo. “But this year, we want to bring in people who enjoy doing specific tasks and then asking their creative input through those channels. We believe this is going to make the film more authentic as we invite more input, but will also help us hone our own voice as we are able to focus on the writing, direction, and the overall direction of the story.”

Although the duo won’t disclose the plot of their next project, the title is “Harold’s Dead,” inspired by a conglomerate of films and TV shows. The film will look at how mental health is treated and discussed in the public sphere.

Madison Fitchtner, senior convergence journalism major from Trophy Club is creating a short film called “The Signs.”

“My film follows the life of a girl name Maya” she said. “She struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide. That is actually where the name comes from. She shows all the signs of depression but no one in her life is noticing.”

John Greer, a senior multimedia major from Harrisburg, PA, said he believes FilmFest helps students from both the Journalism and Mass Communication and Theatre departments sharpen their skills for their careers.

“It’s an opportunity for students to get together for both the JMC side of things” Greer said. “Also for theatre majors to have a spotlight and kind of represent what they are looking for in their career, it’s kind of a stepping stone for both parties.”

More information about casting for the ACU Film Fest can be found at https://blogs.acu.edu/filmfest.