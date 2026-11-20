The Texas Tribune hosted a Rural Prosperity symposium on Wednesday and Thursday at the Hunter Welcome Center to encourage leaders of rural communities, policymakers, and local innovators to come together to address important issues that rural communities face today.

The two-day symposium was split into various panels, each addressing different topics related to the economic growth and future of rural communities in Texas.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit digital-first media organization based in Austin, that covers Texas politics, government and public policy, according to its website. With its mission to pursue the truth so Texans can shape our future, this symposium analyzed what’s happening in rural Texas and what issues are affecting these communities.

Nic Garcia, deputy managing editor for regional and local news for The Texas Tribune, believes that rural Texas holds importance to how the state is shaped.

“[The Texas Tribune] has long recognized the vital importance of rural Texas to the state’s political landscape, to our economy, to our culture,” Garcia said.

The symposium has been held every other year for several years now. This year, the symposium focused on small communities and their impact on Texas. The theme changes every time but always keeps small towns in mind. Garcia said the gap year in between symposiums is important because it provides an opportunity for rural Texas to share its story with the rest of the state.

Garcia says that the symposium aims to channel conversations into ways for keeping families in rural Texas and making it possible for them to do so.

“One of the reasons we chose this theme was because we know that to live in rural Texas has always been a challenge, but what can we do to get from, ‘is it a challenge?’ to making it, you know, you want people to have a reason to stay in rural Texas,” Garcia said.

The symposium was not originally scheduled to take place at ACU. The Texas Tribune has hosted events at ACU in the past, and they believe that its location in West Central Texas makes it a quintessential setting to represent rural Texas, Garcia said.

“ACU was a gracious, gracious, gracious partner and volunteer to host us at the last minute, we really appreciate how ACU stepped up,” Garcia said. “It has been a wonderful venue.”

Although the planning for this symposium faced some bumps along the way, including a venue change and a moderator substitution, Garcia remained grateful for the Abilene community and its willingness to help.

“Everytime I reach out to anybody in Abilene you know whether to be on a panel or even just like last night to figure out where to have dessert, like Abilene stepped up and helped out and we’re really grateful for everyone who has made this event successful,” Garcia said.

The speakers of the event were chosen by The Texas Tribune through the network of journalists and source books, as well as personally reaching out to Abilene residents in order to ensure an ideal representation of what is significant to the community.

While there were no student speakers, a couple of ACU students had the opportunity to share research poster.

Garcia hopes that the live and virtual audience learns something that it didn’t know about rural Texas and that their preconceived notions are challenged.

“I really think that high-quality journalism can bring down and demystify a lot of those misconceptions,” Garcia said. “I really hope that folks get to learn a bit more about their fellow Texans and the challenges that they’re facing and how they’re similar and different at the same time.”

Some speakers at the symposium highlighted the new political realities in Texas and how it offers opportunities for both political parties to come together to find solutions to problems that have persisted for a long time in these communities.

“I’m gonna be very curious to see how that happens, and how this new political landscape that we’re entering in, impacts, and hopefully improves the lives of people who are living in rural Texas,” Garcia said.

Given that the symposium connects city managers, people from local government, and elected officials, it’s a great place for ideas to be shared and potentially even enacted to solve issues.

Sean Hennigan, marketing and communications manager for the Texas Tribune, helped advertise the symposium and its goal to help advance public dialogue and civic engagement.

“It gives you a chance to be in the room with people who are doing the same job as you are or maybe in a different corner of the state, which will give you a different insight, different sense of the problems your community may face,” Hennigan.

Hennigan believes that local government is very important for areas like rural Texas because topics like data centers, electricity, and rural healthcare, are all issues that may be overlooked on the national political party level. This symposium highlights these issues and encourages collective action enforcing the idea that it’s no longer a “you versus me” situation but rather “us versus them.”

“We don’t have to work against each other,” Hennigan said. “These are issues that are all of our concerns.”

From a marketing standpoint, Hennigan and the marketing team act as the megaphone and direct people toward the event to encourage them to voice their concerns and possible solutions.

“Having those nice touch points, like, ‘This is someone you’d want to know, this is someone you’d want to be in the room with,’” Hennigan said. “We can get the word out about that.”

Hennigan hopes that the symposium will leave attendees with a clear direction for addressing the issues presented. He also hopes they leave with the networking opportunities and connections necessary to begin tackling these obstacles and begin building a future that rural residents see as worth staying for.

To learn more about the speakers and watch the panels online visit this link.